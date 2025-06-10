Floating Island International Featured in Zygote Quarterly: Alan Finney and Anne Kania Discuss BioHaven RAM Technology

The Zygote Quarterly article beautifully illustrates how our BioHavens are making a tangible difference, bringing life and vitality back to impaired waterways” — Anne Kania, Executive Vice President

SHEPHERD, MT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floating Island International , Inc. (FII), the world leader in floating treatment wetland technology, is proud to announce its in-depth profile in the latest issue of Zygote Quarterly magazine. The article features an exclusive interview with FII executives Alan Finney and Anne Kania, delving into the groundbreaking BioHaven Replicating Aquatic Macrophyte (RAM) technology and its profound ecological benefits for waterways worldwide.Zygote Quarterly, a prominent publication at the intersection of design, nature, and innovation, showcases FII's pioneering work in addressing critical water quality issues through biomimicry. The article highlights how FII's BioHavens, inspired by natural floating islands, provide a sustainable and effective solution for enhancing biodiversity, improving water quality, and creating thriving aquatic ecosystems."We are incredibly honored to be featured in Zygote Quarterly and to have the opportunity to share the story behind our BioHaven RAM technology," said Alan Finney, Business Development Director, Floating Island International. "This interview allows us to explain the science and passion that drives our work in restoring the health of our planet's most vital resource – water."The interview with Finney and Kania explores the genesis of FII's innovative approach, detailing how the RAM technology accelerates natural ecological processes. By providing an ideal substrate for microbial growth and plant establishment, BioHavens effectively remove pollutants, reduce harmful algae, and provide essential habitat for fish and wildlife in a wide range of aquatic environments, from small ponds to large-scale reservoirs and rivers."Our mission at FII has always been to leverage nature's intelligence to solve complex environmental challenges," added Anne Kania, Executive Vice President, Floating Island International. "The Zygote Quarterly article beautifully illustrates how our BioHavens are making a tangible difference, bringing life and vitality back to impaired waterways and offering a hopeful path forward for ecological restoration."Readers will gain insight into the versatility of FII's BioHavens, understanding how their customizable design can be tailored to specific ecological needs, fostering natural purification and creating vibrant aquatic habitats in diverse settings.The issue of Zygote Quarterly featuring Floating Island International is available now. We encourage everyone interested in sustainable solutions and ecological innovation to read this compelling interview.FII's BioHavens provide sustainable, effective, and aesthetically pleasing solutions for a variety of water quality challenges.About Floating Island International, Inc.:Floating Island International, Inc. (FII) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for water quality improvement and ecosystem restoration. As holders of 9 critical aquatic quality improving patents and based in Shepherd, MT, FII specializes in the design and manufacturing of BioHaven floating islands, utilizing biomimicry to create effective and environmentally sound technologies. FII's solutions address a wide range of environmental challenges, including nutrient pollution, habitat loss, and greenhouse gas emissions.To learn more about Floating Island International, please visit our website at www.floatingislandinternational.com About Zygote Quarterly:Zygote Quarterly is an award-winning digital magazine that explores the intersection of nature, design, and innovation. It features in-depth articles, interviews, and stunning visuals that highlight groundbreaking ideas and technologies inspired by the natural world.For more information about Zygote Quarterly and to read current and past issues, please visit our website at www.zqjournal.org

