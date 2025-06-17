Revian and Bosley Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to At-Home Light Therapy for Hair Rejuvenation

Revian's strong scientific foundation, clinical results, and ease of use make it an excellent complement to the full spectrum of hair restoration solutions we provide” — Ken Washenik, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Bosley

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revian , a leader in FDA-cleared light therapy for hair regrowth, today announced a partnership with Bosley , the nation’s most recognized name in hair restoration. Through this collaboration, Bosley will now offer the Revian at-home treatment devices across its nationwide network.This partnership brings together Revian’s cutting-edge technology with Bosley’s extensive expertise and reach. Revian’s patented dual-wavelength red light technology stimulates nitric oxide production, which in turn helps inhibit DHT, enhance scalp microcirculation, and reduce inflammation. Thereby addressing three well-established biological drivers of hair follicle miniaturization and progressive hair loss. This multi-targeted mechanism positions Revian as a clinically meaningful adjunct and, in select cases, a non-pharmacologic alternative to conventional therapies.“Bosley is committed to combining medical expertise with innovative technology to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Ken Washenik, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Bosley. “Revian’s light-based platform represents a meaningful advancement in at-home care. Its strong scientific foundation, clinical results, and ease of use make it an excellent complement to the full spectrum of hair restoration solutions we provide.”Revian’s technology is supported by a randomized, double-blind clinical trial demonstrating statistically significant improvements in hair count, treatment adherence, and patient-reported outcomes. Revian’s Red device has an app-integrated platform which enables physicians to monitor patient compliance in real time, an important differentiator in optimizing long-term treatment success and driving clinical accountability.“We’re excited to partner with Bosley, an iconic brand synonymous with clinical leadership in hair restoration,” said John Oakley , CEO of Revian. “This partnership helps brings our mission to life—empowering more people with a safe, effective, and science-driven way to take control of their hair health from the comfort of home.”The Revian systems are now available through Bosley clinics and affiliated providers nationwide.About the REVIAN Hair Growth SystemsThe REVIAN Systems are FDA cleared, lightweight wireless caps which provide hair loss treatments for men and women using precision light. The devices’ patented dual wavelength technology provides broad scalp coverage and better skin penetration, producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market. REVIAN uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, which is proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production. This provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN’s cleared indication for use is for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.About Revian, Inc.Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body’s natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with healthcare providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results.For more information visit www.revian.com About BosleyBosley, The World’s Most Experienced Hair Restoration Expert, has been helping people get their hair back for more than 50 years. Bosley physicians have focused on the art and science of hair restoration for both men and women, utilizing innovative, artistic and scientific techniques. With more than 500,000 hair restoration procedures performed (with patients from all 50 states and 60 other countries), Bosley has helped hundreds of thousands of patients find a permanent solution for their hair loss.For more information, please visit www.bosley.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.