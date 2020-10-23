Frenchy Valens Releases Classic Hit “Crazy”
Thump Records artist, Frenchy Valens, has just released her new single, “Crazy”, an updated remake of the Patsy Cline classic.
It reminds me that we need to stay in control and not let other people dictate our emotions or feelings.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thump Records artist, Frenchy Valens, has just released her new single, “Crazy”, an updated remake of the Patsy Cline classic. The track is a follow up to her three previous releases, “Solita”, “Pretty Lil Liar” and “Sabor A Mi”, which showcase her diverse musical talent and sound.
Listen to “Crazy” now:
https://youtu.be/NYEoLwSk9U8
Asked about remaking the song, Frenchy recalls, "when I heard Crazy for the first time, I must have been 10 years old. I thought it sounded so sad, but powerful. A strong woman talking about her love lost. It reminds me that we need to stay in control and not let other people dictate our emotions or feelings. I have personally been at fault of letting someone hurt me and turn me into someone that I am not. I fought for a love that was no good for me, something so toxic, but yet I didn’t see it at the time.”
The song, originally written by Willie Nelson, was Patsy Cline’s biggest hit, and also remade by artists like Dottie West, Linda Ronstadt and, most recently, LeAnn Rimes. According to the Amusement And Music Operators Association, "Crazy" was the most-played song on jukeboxes in the United States, followed by Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock And Roll" and Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog".
Technically labeled as a pop/alternative/hip-hop artist, Frenchy showcases her rhythmic versatility by fusing in her diverse cultural background that gives her the signature sound and style that is unmistakably her’s. Aside from singing, and songwriting, Frenchy is also an accomplished dancer, actor, and model.
Frenchy is currently in the studio working on her upcoming album and plans to add a National Tour when live events and touring are back in action.
Frenchy Valens "Crazy"