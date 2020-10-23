CRVA cancels The Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show- Announces innovative "Virtual" Show in 2021
Due to the ongoing health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show announces cancellation of 2021 "in person" RV Show.BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show
Burlington, Ontario - The BIG ONE - Announces Virtual Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show in 2021 due to COVID 19
At the Big RV Show, our exhibitors and customers are like our family and during these extraordinary times we need to provide assurance that we can operate within a safe and healthy environment for everyone to have an enjoyable experience.
While we were hopeful to host the Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show in 2021, due to the ongoing health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic we have made the difficult decision to cancel our “in person” RV Show scheduled for February 25th-28th at The International Centre.
“We delayed this decision as long as possible but visibility has become very clear with the current information from public health authorities and rising number of COVID cases in Canada that this is the right course of action” explained Shannon O’Callaghan CRVA’s Show Director. “Our primary concern has always been operating in an environment that ensures the health and safety of customers above any other consideration”
The Big RV Show organizers have been looking at other avenues for their consumers to access exclusive deals from the largest RV Retailers in Ontario and is excited to announce they will transition the 2021 show to a new and revolutionary “Virtual Platform”.
Introducing the 2021 Virtual Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show
“The Virtual Big RV Show” is a new and innovative way to give you access to over 500 recreational vehicles on display, RV lifestyle seminars & presentations, entertainment for the family and chances to win amazing prizes. Instead of a standard running event format, attendees will enjoy a virtual experience through our website and mobile app. Visitors can view products & videos, download brochures and connect directly with a representative via direct message, audio or video chat.
In addition, attendees can enter to win the Grand Prize which is a Dream RV Vacation for one week in a luxury motor home. Those who purchase a recreational vehicle during the show are entered to win up to $5000 of RV payments towards their purchase!
The Big RV Show’s goal and aspiration even in these difficult times, is to create an unforgettable virtual show experience for the entire family that allows you to learn, have fun and find your RV at the same time! We invite you to celebrate with us!
In the next coming weeks, we will share more updates about this event and how we will bring all presenters, conversations and vendors straight to your favorite device. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from the BIG ONE!
The Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show is the largest consumer RV Show in Canada and the only show produced by the Canadian Recreational Vehicle Association.
Shannon O'Callaghan
Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show
+1 905-336-8969
shannon.ocallaghan@crva.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter