HRMS Solutions named one of the Top 100 Best Small Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

2020 Best Small & Medium Workplace

Excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces

A company is only as successful as the people who power it, and our placement on this respected workplace list is a testament to our dedicated team members and their passion for customer success.” — Mike Maiorino, Founder and CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored HRMS Solutions (HRMS) as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

“A company is only as successful as the people who power it, and our placement on this respected workplace list is a testament to our dedicated team members and their passion for customer success,” said Mike Maiorino, Founder & CEO. “I’m constantly inspired by how our employees engage with our customers and the commitment and means by which they will go to ensure our clients meet or exceed their project objectives, position them for success and ultimately have a great experience.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. HRMS took the No. 69 spot on the list. Learn more about HRMS from its Great Place to Work profile.

“Best Workplaces like HRMS Solutions have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”



#####

About HRMS Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a human capital technology advisory, implementation and consulting services firm enabling mid-market companies throughout the U.S. and Canada to manage, empower, engage and optimize their workforce with leading HR, Payroll and Talent Management solutions.

As a selective group of experienced professionals and certified HR technology specialists, our mission is to serve as a trusted advisor to prospects and clients seeking new solutions to their human capital challenges. Our promise of integrity, objectivity and credibility ensures the absolute best experience when evaluating, acquiring and implementing people management solutions.

We believe in delivering successful projects the right way!

More information on HRMS’ services and solutions can be found here.



#####

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

#####

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.