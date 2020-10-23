Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Teressa Wilcox to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness is found in the midst of relationships. This is also the place we meet pain and grief. Life is the process of learning how to live with both.

That’s the philosophy of Teressa Wilcox, a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice dedicated to healing trauma.

“I believe we can genuinely change the trajectory of my clients’ lives through healing,” says Teressa. “It's really tough to hear horrible things––it can get overwhelming––but every so often, you're going to see a powerful transformation.”

Teressa is passionate about the evolution of knowledge and technology, and the field of neuropsychiatry. Trauma focused therapy has made incredible strides through eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). Teressa provides a safe environment for clients to talk about their experience, solve problems and learn effective ways to be heard and listen to others by weaving Christian Counseling and EMDR into traditional psychotherapeutic approaches.

“We now understand that the brain stores trauma differently than other memories, including feelings, smells, thoughts, observations, sensations,” explains Teressa. “EMDR is about reprocessing memory. When part traumatic memory is triggered, a person body will go into survival mode. EMDR opens the file to clean it out, essentially telling the brain, ‘We don't need to store this in a trauma file anymore.’

Teressa says one of the beautiful things about EMDR is that she and the client don't necessarily need to talk. It’s much gentler on the client and the process has less risk in retraumatizing them.

“What I love about EMDR is we can move a lot faster,” says Teressa. “It doesn't take a lifetime in therapy to get relief. I see my role in this is really not necessarily the task I have. I believe it is more about being there for people to be supportive or help them through an uncomfortable situation and make sense of it.”

Teressa serves as an associate professor at Hope International University, where she teaches classes and supervises students who are learning how to be therapist in the community clinic.

“To be a mentor is just such a beautiful way to leave a legacy,” says Teressa. “Seeing that next generation of therapists coming up, I want to keep this tradition going.”

Close Up Radio will feature Teressa Wilcox in an interview with Jim Masters on October 27th at 5pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.teressawilcoxlmft.com