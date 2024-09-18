Amy Kline of Dragonfly Wellness Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Kline, a seasoned professional in various non-clinical capacities of the healthcare industry, has found her true calling in the realm of metaphysical energy healing. With a varied career “behind the scenes” in the medical field working in sales, selling both medical products and services, as well as heath insurance, Amy’s continued Spiritual growth and development has led her to become a certified healer and Reiki Master, making significant strides in the fields of Reiki, Emotion Code, and Body Code.

Varied Career Path

Amy Kline’s professional journey is nothing short of diverse. Having excelled in various roles, from claims adjusting to medical sales, and eventually a corporate position within a health insurance company, Amy has always been driven by a desire to help others heal. This varied background has shaped her into a well-rounded individual, capable of understanding people’s needs on multiple levels.

Passion for Metaphysical Energy Healing

In recent years, Amy has developed a profound interest in the power of metaphysical energy healing. Her fascination particularly lies with Reiki, Emotion Code, and Body Code—modalities known for their ability to address and release negative emotional energies, healing the root cause of dis-ease. Her dedication and success in this field have quickly earned her a following of loyal clients who benefit from her expertise and compassionate approach.

Journey into Energy Healing

Amy’s intrigue with energy healing began almost by chance. About five years ago, she decided to experience an Emotion Code and Body Code session out of sheer curiosity. That session marked the beginning of her transformative journey of whole body healing. Captivated by its effectiveness, Amy delved deeper, reading, The Emotion Code book over a weekend and seeking further sessions to understand and master the process.

Amy has experienced and witnessed how pharmaceuticals can create a crutch for patients. “Western medicine is designed to treat symptoms rather than address the root cause, in many cases. As patients, we need to change our thought system around this. The Emotion Code and Body Code can help individuals create the healing environment their body was meant for by releasing what is no longer needed and is just taking up space. Often times, we find this is the root cause of the pain, illness or disease.”

Certifications and Modalities

Determined to help others as she had been helped, Amy pursued certifications in Emotion Code and Body Code. Her enthusiasm and commitment attracted clients who experienced remarkable transformations through these modalities. To further enhance her skills, Amy became a Reiki Master, integrating Reiki with Emotion Code and Body Code to provide a holistic healing experience that resonates with her clients. She works with clients both in-person and remotely.

Understanding Emotions as Energy

Amy explains that everything, including our emotions, is energy. Negative emotions that aren’t processed can become trapped in the body, creating an unhealthy environment and potentially attracting similar emotions or even pain. These trapped energies can manifest as anger, sadness, or anxiety, making it crucial to release them.

Challenges with Negative Energy

Through her practice, Amy has identified a common challenge: Society often conditions us to suppress our emotions. This suppression is akin to holding a beach ball underwater; eventually, it will forcefully resurface. Amy emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and releasing these negative emotions to prevent them from wreaking havoc later.

Transforming Released Energy

Once emotional energy is released, it transforms and does not return in the same form. Amy’s experiences align with Dr. Nelson’s work, indicating that released emotions from specific events do not recur, allowing for deeper healing and long-term positive changes.

Heart Walls in Emotion Code

One of the key concepts Amy introduces to her clients is the “heart wall,” an emotional barrier built to protect the heart. These walls can even include inherited emotions from ancestors. By removing heart walls, individuals can experience improved ability to give and receive love, enhanced immunity, and a shift from a mindset of lack to one of abundance.

Group Healing Sessions

In her quest to make healing accessible, Amy offers a free monthly group healing session via Zoom on the last Friday of every month. These sessions, lasting 30-45 minutes, focus on various topics such as anxiety or abundance. Participants set their individual intentions while Amy uses her skills to foster a collective healing experience. Group healing sessions have been met with enthusiasm, with repeat attendees reporting strong energy benefits.

Healing for Pets

Amy’s skills even extend to pets, particularly dogs and cats. Recognizing that animals can also harbor trapped emotions, she works to understand and release these energies, promoting overall wellbeing for our furry friends.

To learn more about Amy Kline and her services in Reiki, Emotion Code, and Body Code, or to participate in her healing sessions, visit dragonflywellnesssolutions.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram @dragonflywellnesssolutions. Amy Kline continues to inspire and heal, one session at a time, driven by her passion to help others lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.

Close Up Radio will feature Amy Kline of Dragonfly Wellness Solutions in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, September 20th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Amy Kline, please visit https://www.dragonflywellnesssolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.