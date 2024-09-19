Mike Stone of Grace Coach Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HINSDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grace Coach Unveils Innovative Biblical Teaching Approach

Grace Coach, a transformative Christian broadcast ministry, proudly announces its distinctive method of delivering biblical teachings designed to cultivate a life enriched with faith, hope, and love in Jesus Christ. Established by Mike Stone, who transitioned from a traditional Jewish upbringing to a profound Christian faith, Grace Coach’s mission is to impart his deep biblical insights and inspiring journey to both Jewish and Gentile audiences.

From Tradition to Transformation

Mike Stone’s life journey began deeply rooted in Jewish traditions. Reflecting on his upbringing, Mike shares, “I was raised in a Jewish home, had a bar mitzvah, and was surrounded by Jewish friends and family. Despite this, I always felt something was missing.” Even a successful career in the wholesale meat industry could not fill this void. “I was searching,” Mike reveals. “I even explored psychotherapy, but nothing seemed to fill the gap.”

A pivotal moment came when Mike attended a Jews for Jesus meeting. Despite initial skepticism, he was captivated by the celebration of Jesus within a Jewish context, igniting a profound curiosity about the Christian faith. This curiosity led him to a serious study of the Bible.

A Deep Dive into Unexplored Biblical Truths

Through his exploration, Mike discovered significant biblical insights often overlooked by many pastors and theologians. “Many were not addressing man’s greatest need, which is new life in Christ,” Mike explains. His studies led to revelations about the reality of the resurrection, the finality of the cross, and the inclusive nature of the gospel for both Jews and Gentiles.

“Jesus did more than just take away our sins,” Mike emphasizes. “He came to offer new life to those who believe. Our deeper issue is not merely sin but spiritual deadness; we need new life.”

Driven by these insights, Mike began teaching Bible studies to help others understand their spiritual need for new life. His teachings aim to awaken individuals to the transformative power of faith in Christ.

A Mission to Share a Life-Changing Message

For 35 years, Mike has been committed to sharing this profound gospel message. “It’s a broader and deeper gospel than what is commonly taught,” Mike notes. His mission is to help Christians fully grasp what they have in Christ and to guide unbelievers to discover Him.

Mike communicates this powerful message through various platforms, including monthly podcasts produced with his long-time friend, Kevin Smith. These podcasts delve into biblical books and address common questions, currently focusing on the Book of Romans.

Mike’s approach is both personalized and community-focused. He offers Zoom coaching sessions, Bible study groups, podcasts, and engaging blogs on his website, addressing pressing spiritual questions such as “Can I lose my salvation?” and “Am I still under the law?”

In addition, Mike and his wife host Bible studies with couples every other Friday and a ladies’ Bible study every Tuesday. These gatherings, often held in different homes, foster community and openness, combining study with fellowship over wine and appetizers.

Overcoming Challenges with Faith and Perseverance

Mike’s journey has encountered challenges, including being asked to leave a church for teaching about eternal security and the finality of the cross. Despite these obstacles, Mike remains unwavering in his mission. “I am dedicated to sharing that anyone can be born again and completely forgiven by God. The message of new life in Christ is not only vital for our earthly life but also for our eternal destiny.”

Empowering Through Enlightenment

Grace Coach is dedicated to empowering individuals by unveiling the deeper truths of the Bible and the full scope of the gospel message. “Many believe they need a priest or special prayers for forgiveness,” Mike explains. “I want everyone to discover for themselves what they have in Christ and gain a deeper understanding of the Bible.”

By focusing on the transformative power of faith, hope, and God’s love, Mike aims to offer a path to spiritual enlightenment that is accessible, welcoming, and grounded in a profound understanding of biblical truths.

