Spiritual Healer and Author Mikaya Heart to be Featured on Close Up Radio

A Journey from Darkness to Light

Mikaya’s story begins in Scotland, where she grew up in an aristocratic family. Her mother was the daughter of the third Earl of Balfour, and her family’s lineage of political connections gave her unique insights into the ruling classes. However, her early years were marred by significant familial turbulence. Both her parents and grandparents were traumatized by the horrors of World War II, creating an environment steeped in denial, alcoholism, and dysfunction.

“I was molested by at least three men by the time I was seven. I experienced intense fear, yet I realized even at that young age that fear alone couldn’t destroy me,” Mikaya recalls. “That realization was profound and has shaped my work, because many people are afraid of fear itself. I can confront fear logically and help others understand that fear won’t kill them.”

Despite being recognized as intellectually gifted, her childhood was darkened by her father’s daily verbal abuse. Growing up, her genius was a beacon of light in the prevalent darkness. “By the age of seven, my teacher had labeled me as a child genius. I could do things like algebra easily and write essays on ethics that surpassed those of many 18-year-olds. But my father’s persistent attempts to belittle me hurt deeply,” recounts Mikaya.

At seventeen, Mikaya left this abusive environment. She traveled extensively, seeking solace and understanding in different cultures. “Traveling opened my eyes. Hitchhiking through Europe in the ‘70s, I found freedom and met incredible people who taught me about love, respect, and the beauty of human connection.”

Her journey eventually led her to a commune of like-minded individuals, where she encountered the essential concepts of mutual respect and love for the first time. It was a crucial turning point.

Confronting and Healing Anger

Mikaya’s path took another transformative turn when she came out as a lesbian and embraced the feminist movement sweeping through Europe. “The anger I felt against men was intense, but justified (although I now know that women are capable of violating as well). I had to give voice to that anger,” she explains. Through political activism, she reclaimed her power but recognized the need to channel her anger constructively.

Relocating to the United States, she lived for ten years on a 500-acre ranch in Mendocino County, which became her sanctuary. There, she began dealing with her childhood trauma more deeply, meeting a profoundly compassionate therapist who specialized in bodywork. “I learned that trauma is stored at the cellular level, in our body’s cells. My therapist’s compassionate approach helped me access and process that stored pain in a safe and meaningful way,” Mikaya shares. “This is when I began to understand that, when we don’t heal, abused people become abusive.”

The healing journey empowered Mikaya to delve into deeper realms of consciousness. She began leading shamanic journey, what she now calls “Journeys of Consciousness,” helping clients connect with unseen guides and untapped inner wisdom. “These journeys facilitate profound self-awareness, helping people constructively acknowledge their power and wisdom,” says Mikaya. Her methodologies include using mantras, writing, and kite surfing—practices that engage the whole self, promoting a balanced and healthy expression of life force and creativity.

Through her practice, Mikaya emphasizes the importance of creativity as a path to prevent recurrence and heal. “A lack of creative expression perpetuates trauma. We must teach our children to express themselves creatively and healthily. It’s in this expression that we find joy, release, and ultimately, healing,” she asserts.

Mikaya’s vision extends beyond individual healing. She advocates for a complete revolution in the educational system. “We all need an education that encourages creative expression and joy. Everyone has unique needs and gifts that, if nurtured, can prevent the buildup of frustrations leading to abusive behaviors,” she elaborates.

A Creative Outlet—Writing

One of Mikaya’s most powerful creative outlets is writing. “I’ve always been obsessed with the truth; I love to use words to express meaningful ideas and concepts,” shares Mikaya. “With the exception of Life, Lies and Sex, which is an attempt to express a much greater Truth, most of my writing is an expression of my personal experience of life, which I think is a great way for us to learn from each other.”

Life, Lies, and Sex: A User’s Guide to Being in the Body is about love and how to develop unconditional love every moment of the day in every aspect of your life.

In her book, A Different Rhythm, Mikaya helps her readers expand ideas of what is possible by sharing her experiences traveling all over the world and learning to kite surf. The movie trailer for A Different Rhythm can be seen on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZGUTCj1qLY

My Sweet Wild Dance is Mikaya’s opportunity to share her true story of a search for truth, a personal evolution from anger to joy. The movie trailer can be seen on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/mikaya.heart/videos/529732362730410

With The Sun in My Eyes: The Story of Char Sundust, Psychic Healer and Shamanic Practitioner, Mikaya crafts inspiring true story of the remarkable healer, Char Sundust, for an in-depth look into how she works with energy, exactly what she sees, and how she interprets her visions.

In The Ultimate Guide to Orgasm for Women: How to Become Orgasmic for a Lifetime, Mikaya is unflinchingly honest, responsible while comprehensively exploring female sexuality. She shares how to shrug off taboos against talking about our preferences and experiences when being sexual to take the first and most important steps toward ensuring our own fulfillment.

To learn more about Mikaya’s kite surfing creative outlet, please visit: https://www.glamour.com/video/watch/episode-3-mikaya-heart-started-kitesurfing-when-she-was-52-years-old.

A New Paradigm

Transitioning from the darkness, Mikaya envisions a future filled with light and possibilities. “We are entering a new paradigm, one where the old systems and beliefs are falling away, making space for holistic well-being. Humanity is just beginning to understand its vast potential. In recognizing this, we move toward a world rooted in understanding, love, and respect,” Mikaya concludes.

Mikaya is accepting new clients for her spiritual healing services. Those interested in transformative journeys of consciousness, healing, and discovering their inner light are encouraged to join her mailing list by emailing mikayaheart@protonmail.com. To watch a 2015 video about.

