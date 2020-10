Cannabis Caucus of Michigan's Democratic Party Releases List of Candidate Endorsements

Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party

2020's general election is the most significant election in modern American history, and cannabis law reform is a significant part of every election in America- and in Michigan.” — Rick Thompson, Elections Committee Chair

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro-cannabis candidates for election have been identified and endorsed by the Michigan Democratic Party's Cannabis Caucus. The Caucus has endorsed contestants in both national and in-state contests being decided at the General Election on November 3rd.The Caucus endorses Joe Biden as President and recommends that the state voters return Gary Peters to the US Senate. The full list of endorsements is included below incorporates candidates for select national and state House races; county prosecutors and sheriffs; and local offices. This is not an exhaustive list, as the corona virus and a lack of statewide cannabis ballot proposal has kept cannabis off the minds of many who are running for political office.The list of endorsements includes:PresidentJoe BidenUS CongressGary Peters, SenateUS House of RepresentativesDan Kildee 5th DistrictElissa Slotkin 8th DistrictAndy Levin 9th DistrictHaley Stevens 11th DistrictDebbie Dingell 12th DistrictRashida Talib 13th DistrictBrenda Lawrence 14th DistrictMichigan House of Representatives:Tenisha Yancey District 1Joseph Tate District 2Shri Thanendar District 3Abraham Aiyash District 4Cynthia Johnson District 5Tyrone Carter District 6Helena Scott District 7Stephanie Young District 8Karen Whitsett District 9Abdullah Hammoud District 15Darrin Cammilleri District 21Cynthia Neeley District 34Julia Pulver District 39Mari Manoogian District 40Nicole Breadon District 43John Cherry District 49Yousef Rabhi District 53Nancy Smith District 65Lily Cheng-Schulting District 72Rachel Hood District 76County Level EndorsementsKrystle DuPree, Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of EducationJulie Dye, Cass County CommissionerRichard Clement, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictCarol A Siemon, Ingham County ProsecutorVal C. Toops, Jackson County SheriffKaren McDonald, Oakland County ProsecutorVincent Gregory, Oakland County SheriffNick Roumel, Washtenaw Circuit JudgeEli Savit, Washtenaw County ProsecutorThe Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party is Michigan's partisan cannabis advocacy group and features Mike McCurdy as Chairman and Rick Thompson as Elections Committee Chair. The group has a Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/MICannaCaucus/