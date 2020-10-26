Cannabis Caucus of Michigan's Democratic Party Releases List of Candidate Endorsements
Pro-cannabis and traditional Democratic candidates are endorsed by the Caucus, including President, county prosecutors, Senate and House races, more
2020's general election is the most significant election in modern American history, and cannabis law reform is a significant part of every election in America- and in Michigan.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-cannabis candidates for election have been identified and endorsed by the Michigan Democratic Party's Cannabis Caucus. The Caucus has endorsed contestants in both national and in-state contests being decided at the General Election on November 3rd.
— Rick Thompson, Elections Committee Chair
The Caucus endorses Joe Biden as President and recommends that the state voters return Gary Peters to the US Senate. The full list of endorsements is included below incorporates candidates for select national and state House races; county prosecutors and sheriffs; and local offices. This is not an exhaustive list, as the corona virus and a lack of statewide cannabis ballot proposal has kept cannabis off the minds of many who are running for political office.
The list of endorsements includes:
President
Joe Biden
US Congress
Gary Peters, Senate
US House of Representatives
Dan Kildee 5th District
Elissa Slotkin 8th District
Andy Levin 9th District
Haley Stevens 11th District
Debbie Dingell 12th District
Rashida Talib 13th District
Brenda Lawrence 14th District
Michigan House of Representatives:
Tenisha Yancey District 1
Joseph Tate District 2
Shri Thanendar District 3
Abraham Aiyash District 4
Cynthia Johnson District 5
Tyrone Carter District 6
Helena Scott District 7
Stephanie Young District 8
Karen Whitsett District 9
Abdullah Hammoud District 15
Darrin Cammilleri District 21
Cynthia Neeley District 34
Julia Pulver District 39
Mari Manoogian District 40
Nicole Breadon District 43
John Cherry District 49
Yousef Rabhi District 53
Nancy Smith District 65
Lily Cheng-Schulting District 72
Rachel Hood District 76
County Level Endorsements
Krystle DuPree, Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education
Julie Dye, Cass County Commissioner
Richard Clement, Detroit Public Schools Community District
Carol A Siemon, Ingham County Prosecutor
Val C. Toops, Jackson County Sheriff
Karen McDonald, Oakland County Prosecutor
Vincent Gregory, Oakland County Sheriff
Nick Roumel, Washtenaw Circuit Judge
Eli Savit, Washtenaw County Prosecutor
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party is Michigan's partisan cannabis advocacy group and features Mike McCurdy as Chairman and Rick Thompson as Elections Committee Chair. The group has a Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/MICannaCaucus/
Rick Thompson
Cannabis Caucus- Michigan Democratic Party
+1 586-350-8943
4mrick@gmail.com
