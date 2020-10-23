Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Health to release monthly report on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

For immediate release: October 22, 2020  (NR 20-202)

Contact: Ginny Streeter, Communications, 360-810-1628

Olympia - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is releasing new data about how many cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) are occurring statewide. This report will be published monthly and include county-level counts of MIS-C cases.

MIS-C is a condition that causes inflammation in different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Symptoms can range from mild to severe with many patients requiring hospitalization. While we do not yet know what causes MIS-C, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of October 10, a total of 15 children in Washington have been diagnosed with MIS-C since April. None have died. The graphs below show the case count by month and county.

“While rare, MIS-C is a serious complication that appears to be associated with COVID-19. Children who suffer from MIS-C can become critically ill and some can even die.” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer. “That’s why it’s important that children also take measures to decrease their risk of COVID-19 like masking, hand washing, and social distancing. These are the best ways to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The MIS-C report will updated monthly and posted at www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/420-290-MIS-COVID-Report.pdf

