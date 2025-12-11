State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (12-11-2025)

For immediate release: December 11, 2025 (25-151)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In September 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Timothy Lee Bales’ (CG61060065, CP60590319) agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional credentials. Bales failed to comply with a 2024 agreed order requiring him to complete a five-year monitoring program.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health suspended Meifang Chen’s (MA60536653) massage therapist credential for at least three years. In January 2016, the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards invalidated Chen’s Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination (MBLEx) score. In May 2018, an agreed order indefinitely suspended her credential until she provided proof of a passing MBLEx score or completed an approved examination. Chen did not meet these requirements and continued to perform massage services without a valid credential.

In October 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Antonio Terrell Dailey’s (CM60924382) certified medical assistant credential. In September 2023, Dailey sexually assaulted a patient during a medical appointment, and in January 2024, was charged with second-degree rape, a class A felony. Dailey has not responded to the department’s requests for information.

Pierce County

In October 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Tammy M. Leatham’s (NA00199461) registered nursing assistant credential. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Leatham abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective October 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Leatham from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She has not responded to the department’s request for information.

In October 2025 the Department of Health dismissed its statement of charges against mental health counselor Dathan J. Lane (LH60531446).

In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Sharon Ann Merkle’s (NA61096506) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In October 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Merkle physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective August 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Merkle from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She has not responded to the department’s request for information.

In November 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Jana Swenson’s (NA61516082) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In October 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Swenson financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective September 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Swenson from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Thurston County

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Benjamin Philip Johnson’s (NA60992880) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In July 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Johnson financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective May 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Johnson from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.