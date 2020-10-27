2020 KIGEPE Successfully hosts Online Asian Gender Trainers’ Network Program (AGenT)
Dr.Yoonkyeong Nah, the president of KIGEPE, gave welcoming remarks to participants of the 2020 AGenT program at the online Opening Ceremony.
Dr.Haelim Cho, the director of ICC KIGEPE, communicated with the participants of 2020 AGenT through real-time video chat
2020 KIGEPE Successfully hosts Online Asian Gender Trainers’ Network Program (AGenT)EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education (KIGEPE) hosted the online Asian Gender Trainers’ Network Program (AGenT) from Oct 6 to Oct 23 which was participated by 37 gender trainers and experts from 18 Asian countries.
This year’s program used online platforms such as Google Classroom and Youtube and was mainly consisted of recorded lectures, real-time tutorial sessions, and action planning. Lectures were provided on timely and urgent themes of gender justice in the post-pandemic world, women’s economic rights, gender identity and sexual orientation, sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), ICT and gender, violence against women, international gender norms, and feminist leadership.
The aim of the lectures was to introduce the experts with clearer vision of gender equality and updated and contextualized knowledge and skills on gender training. The lectures were presented by various gender experts from Asia including Dorathy Benjamin (Malaysia), Yumiko Yamamoto (Japan), Cho Yeongsook (Korea), Han Chaeyoon (Korea), Sreekala MG (India), Lim Soyeon (Korea) and Srilatha Batliwala (India). In order to promote online discussions tutorial sessions and action planning was organized to help the participants share best practices and solutions for challenges and to help them expand the network of gender experts across Asia.
KIGEPE also conducted online M&E (monitoring and evaluation) by inviting an expert in order to understand the needs of the participants. One of the participants Laila Tasmia from Bangladesh said “I learned through this workshop how gender issues are interconnected. It was such a useful experience and I think I will be able to apply knowledge into my teaching” She also added “It was wonderful to have such kind of gathering even during the global pandemic. It was great to know that there are many others who are working for the cause of gender equality in Asia”
Since the Beijing World Conference on Women in 1995, gender training has been reaffirmed as an essential tool for eliminating of the causes of discrimination against women and inequalities between women and men. The Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education (KIGEPE), since its establishment in 2003 as a government institution under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, Republic of Korea has offered gender awareness training for local policymakers, public officers and gender experts to promote gender mainstreaming in the society. In line with its primary mandate, KIGEPE sees that it is high time to provide specialized training to Asian audience within an Asian context.
With its accumulated knowledge and experience, KIGEPE created the AGenT program to provide gender trainers in Asia with a regional platform for in-depth learning and exchange of experiences to respond to gender inequality and gender-based violence in the fast-changing social landscape of Asia. Launched in 2019, AGenT aims to enhance the professional capabilities of currently practicing and would-be gender trainers from government and non-government civil societies of Asian countries.
Son Chayeong
Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education
+82 2-3156-6090
global@kigepe.or.kr