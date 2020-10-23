Patriot Medical Devices brings jobs and PPE manufacturing to State of Missouri

Today, Patriot Medical Devices, a personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturer, celebrated a ribbon cutting at their facility in Cape Girardeau. This facility plans to hire more than 20 workers to fill high quality manufacturing jobs in the near future with more jobs expected as they grow.

“We are proud to welcome Patriot Medical Devices to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We greatly appreciate the company’s commitment to keeping citizens safe during COVID-19 and bringing more jobs to the area, especially for our military veterans. We look forward to seeing Patriot Medical Devices grow and create more opportunities in the Cape Girardeau community.”

Patriot Medical Devices launched during the COVID-19 public health emergency in response to the increased need for PPE. Currently, the company is producing disposable 3-ply surgical masks, and they plan to expand and produce N95 masks and other PPE in the near future. Masks are critical in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 not only in Missouri, but the entire country.

“We are thankful for the support of the State of Missouri and all Missourians in launching our company. Patriot is rebuilding America's medical supply chain right here in Missouri, and we are humbled by the opportunity to provide critically needed PPE to all Americans," said Tyler Needham, Patriot's president and co-founder.

The founders of Patriot Medical Devices decided to locate the company in Missouri due to our state’s strong business climate. During the hiring process, they are making a concerted effort to hire veterans, and they plan to continue to do so as they grow.

“Even though these are challenging times, there are opportunities for economic growth in Missouri,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Patriot Medical Devices is a great example of that by producing PPE locally, while also bringing jobs to our state and supporting our veterans in the workforce.”

Patriot Medical Devices collaborated with the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

To learn more about Missouri Works, visit https://ded.mo.gov/programs/business/missouri-works.