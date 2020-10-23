RE: Road Closure- US Route 2 And Cross Rd Middlesex

The roadway is now back open.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Middlesex

Please be advised that US Route 2 near Cross road in Middlesex is currently closed due to a tractor trailer truck that is stuck in the road.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

