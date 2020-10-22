State Youth Council Accepting Mini Grant Applications Through November 6, 2020

The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement (CFWYI) is accepting mini grant applications through its State Youth Council program until November 6, 2020. Youth Councils are active across the state, enabling students to enhance their communities while helping their peers. The annual mini grant program specifically targets youth, particularly high school students grades 9 - 12, giving Youth Council members an opportunity to help local peers establish leadership skills in project development, management, and communication.

“The mini-grant program aids in developing necessary skills for North Carolina’s youth to be successful in any career field of choice, “said NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders. “It is important that we prepare and provide our youth with the tools necessary to succeed in a competitive workforce, all while helping communities in need.”

The application is open to youth councils, local government, private and non-profit agencies interested in developing innovative youth programs. This year, the State Youth Council will award a total of $6,500 to deserving organizations and agencies. Mini grants will range from $100 to $500. To be eligible, applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020.

All project proposals must adhere to general COVID-19 safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The State Youth Councils will screen applications during the virtual Mini-Grant Conference scheduled for Saturday, November 21. The Youth Advisory Council will also review applications before grants are awarded.

Examples of projects from past mini grant recipients include:

A health program to educate youth on how to make better decisions regarding wellness;

Acquisition of exercise equipment;

And, a partnership with an animal shelter to build pens for dog shelters.

Food, entertainment, travel and salaries do not qualify for grant funding. For additional information and to apply, contact CFWYI Office’s State Youth Council Coordinator, Candace Dudley, at (984) 236-0345.

