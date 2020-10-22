Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WVDOT Secretary and Deputy Secretary issue statements after two WVDOH workers injured in work zone near Wheeling

CHARLESTON, WV – Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) workers were struck by an automobile in a work zone in Ohio County on the I-70 Westbound, Exit 2A off-ramp on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Both are being treated at a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening. 

At the time of the accident, the crew was squaring up and patching concrete pavement on the off-ramp when a van hit several caution cones, then knocked down one worker and broke the rake out of the other’s hand before driving off. Police were notified and they caught the suspect.

Following the incident, West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. issued statements:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with both of our dedicated employees and their families,” Secretary White said. “But, incidents like these are unacceptable. Our crews are working hard, day and night, to make sure West Virginians can get where they need to be safely. All we ask is that you give our employees that safety in return. Many, if not all, of these work zone accidents can be avoided if drivers pay attention, slow down, and move over when possible.”

“Our employees who were injured were on a patching crew, and that’s often thankless work because no matter how much they patch, there is always more to do” Deputy Secretary Wriston said. “We recognize how hard they work, appreciate them tremendously, and we’re proud of them. It’s not easy work at all, and they do it year-round. We have good people working for the West Virginia Division of Highways, all across the state.” 

With work continuing in all 55 counties, the WVDOH reminds drivers, “Heads up; phones down!” to keep each other safe.​​​

