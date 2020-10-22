Upcoming event

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Thursday, October 22, 2020

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 3:30 p.m., join FWP Nongame Wildlife Management Bureau Chief Lauri Hanauska-Brown for a Facebook Live program that is all about bats. Learn about the 15 species of bats that live in Montana and why we should all be grateful to have them around. Participants are encouraged to ask questions during the live program. This program is part of Montana WILD’s Bat Week.  

