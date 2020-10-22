Statewide testing push continues into week of Oct. 26

News Release October 22, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is continuing a statewide push to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing with a sixth week of testing locations. MDH is partnering with local public health officials and other community partners to offer testing the week of Oct. 26 in Tyler, Madison, Waconia, Little Falls, and Red Wing.

As always with no-barrier testing opportunities, this testing will be free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. The five events next week are part of an ongoing effort to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing following increased levels of community spread statewide. The Minnesota National Guard will continue providing logistical support for a number of these events.

“Minnesota’s acceleration in cases and community spread is alarming,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Now more than ever we need every Minnesotan to make the effort to keep every other Minnesotan safe. The solutions are low cost, low tech, and require no special skills. Keep six feet apart, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick – and get a test if you need it.”

Health officials are using testing data to identify communities that are experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states, or have not yet had larger-scale testing offered. This strategy will help increase the geographic balance of testing across Minnesota and respond where the health risk is greatest. Testing opportunities have been provided in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely, Cloquet, Anoka, Faribault, Luverne, Alexandria, Aitkin, St. Cloud, Montevideo, Monticello, Cambridge, and Crookston.

Testing will be done with a nasal swab, processed either by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota, through the lab capacity created by the testing partnership. These community testing sites are in addition to the new semi-permanent saliva testing locations now available to Minnesotans. Saliva testing sites are open in Duluth, Winona, Moorhead, and Brooklyn Park, with another site opening in Mankato on Oct. 23. Both nasal and saliva testing are PCR tests, not to be confused with antigen testing.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. The details and pre-registration links for all four events next week are listed below. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

Tyler Tuesday, Oct. 27 12 to 6 p.m. The Rock Christian Youth Center 148 N Tyler St Tyler, MN 56178 Tyler Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Madison Thursday, Oct. 29 12 to 6 p.m. Armory 504 3rd St Madison, MN 56256 Madison Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Waconia Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29 12 to 6 p.m. Lake Waconia Event Center 8155 Paradise Ln Waconia, MN 55387 Waconia Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Little Falls Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29 12 to 6 p.m. Bethel Lutheran Church 901 Broadway W Little Falls, MN 56345 Little Falls Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Red Wing Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Thursday, Oct. 29 12 to 6 p.m. Colvill Courtyard Building (Colvill Park) 515 Nymphara Ln Red Wing, MN 55066 Red Wing Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.

