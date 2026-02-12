CDC terminates grant for Minnesota meant to strengthen public health infrastructure

News Release

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that they have cancelled about $38 million in public health investments for Minnesota, effective as of Feb. 11.

The terminated funding is from the Public Health Infrastructure Grant (PHIG), and is the latest development in the federal government’s ongoing campaign of retribution against Minnesota This five-year grant began in 2022 and was set to expire in 2027. Nationwide, 107 health departments across all 50 states received this funding, but only Minnesota and three other states are having these funds cancelled.

“There is simply no need or valid justification for these targeted cuts that put Minnesotans at risk. These cuts by the federal government, and other cuts to public health funding over the past year, highlight a total disregard for promoting health and wellbeing. The ongoing cuts create an environment of chaos and confusion for communities,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ actions directly contradict their claims that they are working to make Americans healthier. They are making us less healthy, less safe and less prepared to respond to emergencies.”

CDC’s own website states that the Public Health Infrastructure Grant “is a groundbreaking investment supporting critical public health infrastructure needs across the United States.” Yet, the funds are abruptly being taken away. CDC’s stated reason for terminating Minnesota’s grant was, “inconsistent with agency priorities.” The CDC’s assertion that Minnesota’s use of funds is inconsistent with their agency priorities is at odds with their CDC priorities statement which calls for “modernizing public health infrastructure.”

As intended, Minnesota has been using the Public Health Infrastructure Grant to support critical public health infrastructure needs. The abrupt termination of these awards will directly and immediately impact the work of multiple programs within MDH as well as the work of local health agencies, Tribal public health and community partners who receive funds from these awards through MDH. The funds were being used to strengthen Minnesota’s public health workforce; modernize our data systems; support emergency planning and response work; build public health services and capacity at the local level, especially in Greater Minnesota; enhance efficiencies and effectiveness of public health programs; and much more.

To be ready for the next health threat, there has to be an investment in public health infrastructure. The federal government is making that harder by stripping away these funds.

“This is not normal. Assaults like this hurt our state and make it harder for us to do our work to protect, maintain and improve the health of Minnesotans,” said Commissioner Cunningham.

Late yesterday Attorney General Ellison joined the attorneys general from the other targeted states (California, Colorado and Illinois) in filing a lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to maintain the funding while the lawsuit proceeds.

MDH was also notified today that, effective yesterday, CDC cut about $250,000 in funds for the Core State Injury Prevention Program (SIPP), which supports public health infrastructure, data and partnerships to identify and respond to existing and emerging injury threats with data-driven public health actions.

Additionally, MDH is aware that CDC has notified Congress that they plan to cut additional grants starting next week. Those grants are the Preventive Services Block Grant (PBG) as well as the HIV Surveillance and Prevention-Strengthening STD Prevention and Control for Health Departments grant. All of these actions further erode Minnesota’s ability to prevent and respond to myriad public health challenges.

