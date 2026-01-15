Salmonella cases linked to dietary supplement

News Release

Jan. 15, 2025

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is warning people in Minnesota not to consume Live it Up Super Greens, a powdered dietary supplement, after linking Salmonella infections to the product.

Three illnesses caused by the same strain of Salmonella have been reported in Minnesota since November 2025. All affected people were adults, one of whom was hospitalized. All of them have recovered.

Each of the three affected Minnesotans reported consuming dietary supplements, and two specifically reported consuming Live it Up Super Greens.

The Minnesota cases are part of a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Live it Up Super Greens supplement powders with expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028. To date, this investigation has identified 45 cases in 21 states. On Jan. 14, the company informed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that they would initiate a voluntary recall of the product.

Live it Up Super Greens is sold online, and it may also be found at stores. Health officials advise anyone who purchased Live it Up Super Greens, including original or wild berry flavors, to discard the product or return it.

Since many cases of Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) do not seek medical care and get tested, the number of ill people who are part of this outbreak is likely to be larger than the identified cases. Health officials want to bring this outbreak to the attention of people who have become ill with symptoms of salmonellosis but who have not yet consulted a health care provider. These people should mention this outbreak if they consult a health care provider about their symptoms.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to 2 weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in 5 to 7 days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek medical care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases. If you’ve consumed the implicated product, become ill and are concerned about your health, consult your health care provider.

Approximately 1,000 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other states on this ongoing investigation.

Further information can be found on the CDC and FDA websites:

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Amy Barrett

MDH Communications

651-201-4993

amy.barrett@state.mn.us