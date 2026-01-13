Real estate transactions offer opportunity to reduce risk of lung cancer

News Release

Jan. 13, 2025

Radon testing during home real estate sales has been increasing for the past two years, according to a new analysis from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). That means more home buyers are identifying and reducing this cancer-causing hazard.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils and is found at elevated levels in about 40% of all Minnesota homes. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. In fact, each year, radon kills more than 21,000 people across the country.

“You can’t see or smell radon, so the only way to know how much is in the air is to test for it,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the MDH Indoor Air Program.

During home sales, sellers must provide information about radon to buyers, including any prior radon testing results (under state law). If a home has not previously been tested, home buyers can reduce their lung cancer risk by incorporating a radon test into a home inspection. If the radon level is high, buyers can then request that sellers install a radon mitigation system. Buyers who don’t negotiate the radon test as part of their purchase agreement can test and mitigate their home after they move in.

MDH’s analysis of professional radon testing data from 2020 to 2025 showed the number of radon tests during home sales had declined for three consecutive years, from 32,249 in 2020 to 19,194 in 2023. The number of tests then increased to 21,996 in 2024 and to 24,120 in 2025. When factoring in a decline in home sales during that time period — from 89,125 homes sold in 2020 to 68,243 sold in 2025 — the analysis confirms that the rate of radon testing in home sales in 2025 (35 tests per 100 sales) has essentially rebounded to the level it was in 2020 (36 test per 100 sales).

“The health of my family is important, so when we purchased our home, we felt it was important to get it tested for radon,” said Wesley Navara, an Apple Valley homeowner. “The test results showed an unhealthy level of radon, so we made the decision to invest in a mitigation system. It has given us peace of mind to know that we are now protected from the harmful effects of radon exposure in our home.”

Fortunately, the health risks associated with radon exposure are largely preventable.

“All homes should be tested for radon about every two to five years,” Tranter said. “If tests indicate radon levels of 4.0 picocuries per liter or more, we highly recommend installing a radon mitigation system to lower those levels. Mitigation could also be considered at 2.0 to 3.9 picocuries per liter if you have bedrooms or spend lots of time in the lower level of your home.”

This winter, MDH is partnering with local public health departments and other organizations to make radon test kits available to Minnesotans at low or no cost. Participating agencies can be found on MDH’s Radon Testing website. Test kits also can be purchased at home improvement stores or ordered at mn.radon.com. Licensed professionals can also conduct testing.

More information about radon in Minnesota is available on the MDH Radon in Homes webpage or by calling the MDH Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050.

