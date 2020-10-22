I-90 detour at Nodine ends, other work continues (Oct. 22, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – The Interstate 90 detour near Nodine in Winona County ended Tuesday, October 21 as the demolition of the old Winona County Road 12 Bridge was completed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Remaining work on the project includes removing the bypass, lighting, storm sewer work and guardrail installation. Estimated project completion is Nov. 12, weather permitting.

Mathiowetz Construction Co., is the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project. During construction, crews replaced the Winona County Road 12 Bridge over I-90 at the Nodine exit. The new bridge was built adjacent to the current bridge. The westbound I-90 entrance ramp was extended and a right-turn lane to the eastbound I-90 entrance ramp was built.

Further east, the I-90 eastbound bridge over Dakota Valley Drive is being replaced. The left lane is open. Both lanes are estimated to be open by Nov. 9, weather permitting. Dakota Valley Drive is expected to reopen to through traffic in three weeks, weather permitting.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

