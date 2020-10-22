(Subscription required) The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether Peterson needs to be appointed a public defender or has retained private trial counsel, said Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager.
Oct 22, 2020
You just read:
Scott Peterson may not appear at hearing in Modesto Friday
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.