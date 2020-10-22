Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Nature and Travel Inspired Jewelry Collection Provides Gifts for Outdoorsy Men and Women

The Adventurer Jewelry Collection by Megan Petersen

Animated Earth Pendant Necklace

Unisex Explorer Bracelet by Megan Petersen

Artisan jewelry designer Megan Petersen of meganpetersenjewelry.com has release a new nature and travel inspired jewelry collection, providing lots of gifts.

Hiking in the beautiful nature of the Inland Northwest and my love of travel are what inspired me to design this jewelry collection.”
— Megan Petersen
SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by her love of travel and outdoor hiking in the beautiful inland northwest, artisan jewelry designer Megan Petersen crafted a new and unique jewelry collection that is now available on her website, meganpetersenjewelry.com. She entitled it, The Adventurer Collection.

The collection includes several unisex pieces that would make ideal gift options for the outdoorsy, nature-lover on one's holiday gift list.

The jewelry collection includes a working compass necklace and bracelet, a snap on faux leather bracelet, a holographic, animated globe pendant necklace, fun miniature tree earrings, a tree of life necklace, and more.

Megan works with super tiny seed beads and detailed charms to create pieces that wearers and observers will be able to stare at for ages.

Though the jewelry is simple enough to be worn with the current casual style every day clothing people are donning for their outfits these days, they are intricate to tell a story.

The story these bohemian-vibe jewelry pieces tell is one of exploration, adventure, and wonder at the world around us.

"If you have a favorite piece, be sure to grab it now," Megan warns her online fans, "Some of these won't be restocked if they sell out."

We hear you, Megan! Because while traveling may have been restricted for us this year, our yearning for adventure could never be tampered.

