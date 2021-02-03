KDG Named Best Custom Software Developer in Philadelphia by Digital.com

KDG was named a top software developer by Digital.com

The company was ranked among the most efficient firms to deliver customized systems for small businesses.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named KDG to its list of the best custom software development firms in Philadelphia. The top companies were selected based on core service offerings and customer feedback.

KDG and other service providers were expected to work with businesses across various industries, including e-commerce, legal, or media. Each firm was also required to offer multiple service lines, such as UX/UI design and mobile app development. The guide features both large and small companies to meet the diverse needs of businesses that seek faster project turnaround or budget-friendly services.

KDG is a leading provider of custom software development for healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, higher ed, and more. They have served hundreds of private and public sector clients by developing custom CRMs, ERPs, business intelligence tools, warehouse management tools, and enterprise reporting systems. They have been lauded for their quality project management, award-winning support, and dedication to building maintainable code. Clients include MedTech, Smart City Locating, and Vitaquest.

Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 63 companies across the city. To access the complete list of best custom software developers in Philadelphia, please visit https://digital.com/custom-software-development-companies/philadelphia/.

ABOUT KDG

KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

About KDG