KDG Announces Acquisition of Square Foot Consultants, Expanding Business, Technology, and Data Expertise

After years of collaboration, the two firms unite to deliver expanded ERP, AI, and business operational expertise to mid-market manufacturers and more.

After five years of collaboration, it became clear that KDG and Square Foot Consultant's combined potential far exceeded what we could achieve as independent entities.” — Kyle David, CEO of KDG

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, a leading provider of business advisory, technology, accounting, and artificial intelligence services, today announced the acquisition of Square Foot Consultants, a leading Pennsylvania-based provider of business advisory, technology, and ERP consulting services to mid-market manufacturers.

After many years of working together, the acquisition integrates Square Foot Consultants’ deep expertise in business process improvement, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and organizational training into KDG’s portfolio of specialized expertise. Together, the combined team will offer expanded capabilities designed to help organizations streamline manufacturing operations, data, ERP systems, and execute strategic initiatives with greater clarity and confidence.

“After five years of collaboration, it became clear that our combined potential far exceeded what we could achieve as independent entities. Square Foot’s deep proficiency in manufacturing technology, ERP, and artificial intelligence complements KDG's existing scale and service diversity,” said Kyle David, CEO of KDG. “This acquisition isn't just about expansion; it’s a strategic alignment of cultures that reinforces our commitment to growth driven by excellence, rather than growth for its own sake.”

Square Foot Consultants has built its reputation by developing systems, processes, and protocols and building durable competitive advantages for manufacturers —working alongside leadership and employees to analyze workflows, eliminate data silos, and create sustainable systems that teams understand and can maintain long term. This hands-on, collaborative philosophy closely aligns with KDG’s own approach to client partnerships and long-term value creation.

Kalyn DeHaven, AVP of Design and Marketing at KDG, commented: “From the start, our work together with Square Foot has felt truly collaborative. They’ve operated alongside us in a way that already felt like part of the KDG team. Square Foot was aligned in values, thoughtful in their approach, and deeply committed to delivering meaningful outcomes for clients. Because of that, this transition feels like a very natural next step.”

“From my perspective, this is about people first.” said Matt Harwick, VP of Professional Services at KDG, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Square Foot’s talent into KDG. They bring a depth of expertise and a client-first mindset that aligns perfectly with how we serve. Adding strong, experienced professionals to our team doesn’t just increase capacity - it elevates the quality, insight, and impact we’re able to deliver to every client."

Nate Shaffer, President of Square Foot Consultants, spoke of the acquisition: “Over the years, we’ve been intentional about partnerships, knowing our clients place enormous trust in us to help guide their strategy, operations, and technology decisions. In KDG, Square Foot saw a partner that shares a genuine commitment to client success, collaboration, and practical outcomes. What excites me most about this transition is what it unlocks for our clients. Square Foot clients are gaining access to a broader network of talented professionals across technology, business consulting, accounting, and artificial intelligence, as well as experience spanning a wide range of industries. That expanded pool of expertise will enable us to move faster, solve more nuanced challenges, and bring more durable solutions to the table. We're confident this transition will create meaningful gains for the companies we serve and position us to support them at an even higher level moving forward.”

The acquisition not only expands services but also highlights KDG and Square Foot Consultants’ shared dedication to quality, integrity, and community involvement, as seen in their charitable initiatives. The Square Foot team will integrate with KDG, continuing to serve current clients and offering their expertise to new projects across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and nonprofit.

About KDG

KDG is a professional services agency providing accounting, tax, technology, data, and business strategy solutions across a broad range of industries. With a focus on practical strategy and long-term partnerships, KDG helps organizations work smarter, grow stronger, and adapt with confidence.

About Square Foot Consultants

Square Foot Consultants provides business, technology, and training solutions designed to simplify complex problems. Known for its collaborative, people-centered approach, Square Foot helps organizations improve processes, integrate data, and implement systems that empower teams and support sustainable growth.

