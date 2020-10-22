Hygieacare presents Real-World Evidence at ACG 2020 - HygiPrep™ is a Dominant Strategy Over Oral Prep for Colonoscopy
Real-World Evidence has consistently shown that HygiPrep is a dominant strategy over oral prep. We look forward to payers and patients benefit by reimbursement.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. announced that a poster was presented at the American College of Gastroenterology ACG 2020 VIRTUAL showing data that supports and validates previous published economic outcomes. In 2017, Ananya Das, MD FACG FASGE et al, published that a Monte Carlo simulation predicted lifetime savings to the healthcare system of $150,000,000 for a cohort of 100,000 average-risk patients (age>50) when using HygiPrep compared to oral prep for colonoscopy bowel preparation.
After over 12,000 procedures, Real-World Evidence confirms the model's assumptions and supports its outcome - HygiPrep is a dominant strategy compared to the oral prep.
The model assumptions were compared to real-world evidence collected from 108 physicians who prescribed 12,297 HygiPrep procedures in four independent Hygieacare centers working under proprietary, stringent, and validated standard operating procedures developed at Hygieacare. The parameters that were compared included: the price paid by the patients for HygiPrep (no more than $245), the safety profile of HygiPrep (no serious adverse events), adequacy of HygiPrep as indicated by the endoscopist following colonoscopy (97% adequacy), patients' satisfaction from HygiPrep (97% satisfied/very satisfied) and patients' feedback regarding their willingness to repeat HygiPrep for their next colonoscopy (97%).
In conclusion, after over 12,000 procedures, Real World Evidence confirms the model's assumptions and supports its outcome: High-volume colon irrigation Bowel Prep (HygiPrep) is a dominant strategy compared to oral prep.
The Poster was submitted for presentation at the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG 2020 by Richard M. Sperling, MD, and William Stassen, MD, from Austin Gastroenterology, Austin, TX, USA, with Orly Levitan, Ph.D., and Dawn B. Burleson, RN, MBA, CRA, from Hygieacare Inc., Norfolk, VA, USA, Pradeep K. Bekal, MD FACG FASGE, from Ohio Gastroenterology and Liver Institute, Cincinnati, OH, USA, and David A. Johnson, MD MACG, from Eastern VA Medical School, Norfolk VA, USA.
said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc. "Patients have been paying for HygiPrep out of pocket, and we look forward to seeing payers and their patients benefit by approving reimbursement for this recommended and preferred prep."
About American College of Gastroenterology
The ACG is the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders by facilitating the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care.
ACG's mission is to enhance its members' ability to provide world-class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy, and Practice Management.
More than 15,000 physicians are members of the ACG. The ACG provides its members with the most accurate and up-to-date scientific information on digestive health and the etiology, symptomatology, and treatment of GI disorders through annual scientific meetings, its peer-reviewed The American Journal of Gastroenterology, regional postgraduate training courses, and research grants.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
The Company's mission is to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and solutions exclusively to the GI world.
The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through collaborations between hospitals, medical centers, GI physicians, researchers and HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.
