PsyTech Announces Lineup for Oct 27 Virtual Summit: "A Global Dialogue on the Future of Psychedelic Medicine"

The PsyTech Summit is fuelling a global dialogue on the future of psychedelic medicine PsyTech brings together the world's leaders in Psychedelic Medicine

The free event will be streamed from 8 cities across the globe and feature panels, discussions & insights from thought leaders across the psychedelic community

This is the very beginning of the integration of psychedelic therapeutics into mainstream medicine, and we're proud to bring the psychedelic therapy community together for the PsyTech Summit.” — PsyTech CEO Hayim Raclaw

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsyTech Inc., a leading company advancing medicinal psychedelic research and community engagement, has announced the final lineup for its upcoming PsyTech Summit, titled “A Global Dialogue on the Future of Psychedelic Medicine.” Featuring talks and panels from the top names in the psychedelic medicinal space, the October 27th event will be streamed for attendees from eight cities across the globe. Thousands of attendees are expected at the summit. Click here to register and access the full lineup and agenda.

PsyTech was founded in 2019 with the mission of accelerating the acceptance and good use of psychedelic-assisted therapy through global conferences, community building, education, and clinical solutions. The summit will feature leaders in psychedelic research, therapy, technology, advocacy, and business. Headlining speakers will include Rick Doblin, founder and executive director of MAPS, Professor Matthew Johnson of Johns Hopkins University, author, psychiatrist, and psychopharmacologist Dr. Julie Holland, and Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, founder of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London.

PsyTech CEO Hayim Raclaw said, “These exciting times are the very beginning of the integration of psychedelic therapeutics into mainstream medicine, and we’re proud to bring the psychedelic therapy community together for the PsyTech Summit. It will give a platform to those who have spent decades working for the good use of these molecules to help people, as well as the latest researchers, therapists, advocates, and business leaders. Enabled by our sponsors - the leading companies in psychedelics - and provided at no cost to all attendees, this Summit will be a benchmark event. We’re grateful to all involved for bringing it to fruition.”

Entheon Biomedical, a psychedelic research and drug development company focused on treating substance abuse disorders, has signed on as one of the summit’s host sponsors. Entheon’s CEO, Timothy Ko, said, "We are honored to sponsor PsyTech Summit. Psychedelics are at a critical crossroads and we are excited to be part of a unique showcasing of the scientific, regulatory and business progress that is rapidly taking shape in the space."

"Novamind is proud to sponsor the PsyTech Summit and to contribute to the dialogue on clinical and research developments in psychedelic medicine,” said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind, a mental health and wellness company specializing in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

The psychedelic clinical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the next eight years to reach $6.85 billion by 2027, according to Data Bridge Market Research. There are now over 1000 psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics and retreats around the world, with expected growth of over 2000 new clinics in the coming years.

PsyTech is proud to partner with many of the top organizations in the psychedelics space for its upcoming summit.

About PsyTech

Venture-backed PsyTech is the leading therapeutic psychedelics community builder and venture developer in education, training, and clinical solutions. Its chief goals are to promote safe and effective psychedelic health and wellness, combat stigma, and accelerate innovation. Empowered by the advancements of ground-breaking clinical research, PsyTech fosters and steers innovation in psychedelics to serve the greater good.