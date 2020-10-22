Transportation Commission awards $33 million in contracts in October

Construction crews will resurface a section of Interstate 80 between Sinclair and Walcott Junction to improve the road surface.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, a $7.3 million contract for the work in Carbon County. The commission awarded that and nine other projects totaling $33 million at its recent meeting in October.

For the I-80 work, crews will resurface about 6 miles in the eastbound and westbound lanes starting at mile marker 221.27. Crews will also make repairs to the approach slabs on a bridge at a nearby interchange.

The work will improve the surface and eliminate ruts and cracks. While the work is taking place in one direction of travel, traffic will be diverted to a single lane in the opposing traffic lane. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

The other contracts the commission awarded included surface repair, minor bridge work and stockpiling of materials.

The commission awarded Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, a $6.8 million contract for a resurfacing and curb and gutter contract on 16 miles of US 26 at various locations between Lander and Ft. Washakie in Fremont County.

Crews will perform Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) work on all sidewalk corners to bring them up to current standards. They will also do paving work to improve the road surface and make electrical upgrades at the intersections for traffic lights. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2021.

Northern Improvement Co., of Fargo, North Dakota, was the low bidder on a $4.7 million resurfacing project on 13 miles of US 85 between Lusk and Newcastle in Niobrara and Weston counties.

Crews will perform a mill and overlay and make minor bridge repairs to improve the surface. They will also replace worn culverts. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

Knife River, of Cheyenne, won a $4.2 million resurfacing project on 8 miles of WYO 220 between Muddy Gap and Casper in Natrona County.

Crews will resurface the road and add about a 1,000-foot passing lane to improve the surface and traffic flow in that area. Crews will also install new fencing. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$3.9 million to Riverside Contracting, of Missoula, Montana, for a resurfacing and settlement repair on WYO 120 between Cody and the Montana state line by Oct. 31, 2021;

$2.7 million to S & S Builders, of Gillette, for rehabilitation work to four bridges in Laramie, Natrona and Platte counties by Nov. 30, 2021;

$1.4 million to Avail Valley Construction, of Afton, for a stockpiling contract for crushed surface material at several locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties by Aug. 30, 2021;

$877,670 to Highway Improvement Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a crack sealing contract at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties by May 15, 2021;

$510,522 to Z & Z Seal Coating Inc., of Billings, Montana, for a crack sealing contract at various locations in Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties by March 31, 2021; and

$444,332 to Z & Z Seal Coating Inc. for a crack sealing contract at various locations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties by April 30, 2021.

