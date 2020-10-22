B2X Global now Included in VARStreet's Distributor Catalog
VARStreet adds B2X Global to their aggregated catalog enabling B2X Global resellers to leverage VARStreet's quotation and eCommerce solution.
B2X Global resellers stand to gain a tremendous competitive edge by partnering with VARStreet as their one-stop solution.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, the leading business management solution for IT and office supply resellers in the United States and Canada announced today the addition of B2X Global to its list of over 45 and counting IT and office supplies distributors.
B2X Global is a customer-centric IT distributor that specializes in helping resellers and service providers enhance their productivity and profitability. Companies that include B2X to their distribution mix win more deals and achieve better outcomes.
B2X Global was also recently Recognized By Hewlett Packard Enterprise As Authorized Replacement Parts Distributor broadening its unique approach to servicing the IT supply chain.
VARStreet customers can now expand their product portfolio by partnering with B2X Global. Upon getting an account with the distributor, their entire product catalog will be auto-pulled to VARStreet's sales quotation, eCommerce and CRM applications and customers can access unique resources, supply and discounts from B2X.
Current B2X resellers will also benefit by partnering with VARStreet as their sales quotation and eCommerce software provider. VARStreet is a complete business management solution with an impressive software stack containing an advanced sales quotation solution, a modern eCommerce platform, a huge aggregated catalog with over 7 million products, and a free CRM to top it all.
Shiv Agarwal, VARStreet's Sales and Marketing Director, said, "We understands the VAR business, and our platform is built keeping the needs of IT and office supply VARs in mind. B2X Global resellers stand to gain a tremendous competitive edge by partnering with VARStreet as their one-stop solution for business processes".
And a one-stop solution it truly is. VARStreet is future-proof, i.e. there are no additional charges to scale your product portfolio nor to add new distributors. This is highly advantageous in the IT and office supplies VAR industry where new technology is introduced every minute and product catalogs can run in thousands.
Align processes and streamline operations by maintaining the sanctity of data, inventory and transactions across all departments with VARStreet.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
