Miller Outdoor Theatre switches to Purplepass for contactless ticketing and social distancing support

With the Purplepass event management software, the venue can host future events with proper social distancing tools in place and safe ticket handling.

Purplepass offers a well-rounded, flexible system that can meet our needs now and in the future...we will fully deploy the system in 2021 when we are able to return to performances with audiences.” — Cissy Segall Davis, Managing Director of Miller Theatre Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston, Texas, is home to family-friendly performances and experiences everyone can enjoy! Pre COVID-19, the venue offered an eight-month season of entertainment free to the public. This consisted of events anywhere from Shakespeare in the Park, to classical films and dance showcases. The goal of Miller Outdoor Theatre is to enrich its attendees and add to the diverse communities throughout the city of Houston.

Their outdoor theatre events are free to the public, but if a guest prefers covered seating, this would require an assigned seat ticket. Covered seating is still a free option, but the ticket is used to manage capacity and assign seats at that event.

In response to the pandemic, the theatre needed a touchless option for attendees and staff handling tickets and registration at the box office. Before partnering with Purplepass, all their tickets were physical, hard stock. To continue safe events during COVID-19, the venue needed to eliminate their use of physical material and stick to online distribution and digital tickets exclusively for all future events.

The Purplepass software offers an innovative solution for online ticket distribution and event management, while limiting any unnecessary exchanges at the gate. The system also supports the theatre’s need for social distancing support for the assigned seating options. Any guest that wants covered seating at the venue will secure their location online and attend the event with mobile tickets rather than picking up physical ones.

Purplepass is getting ready to launch their new Auto Social Distancing tool that will be available to all promoters using the software in the coming months. The tool will automatically apply space around seats within a group or individual seats. Promoters can start by having all their seats available via Purplepass using a seating map. As customers select tickets, the system will automatically put seats on hold around the party based on the distancing values set in their account. Guests can purchase individual seats or sit together; limit of 4 per person at Miller and the system will still distance them out properly.

