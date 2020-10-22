WISH-WISE FOUNDATION SUPPORTS STUDENTS WITH HARDSHIPS DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT
WISH Announces Foundation Funds to Support Students with Hardships Due to the Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic and Provide Safe, Affordable Intern Housing in 2021
The WISH Mission is to provide an opportunity for all”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WISH-WISE Foundation, established to support students with hardships during a Washington internship, has announced grant funds for students in 2021 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
WISH has continued in 2020 under a Covid-19 protocol of policies in partnership with schools, assuring safety for students, staff, mentors, parents, and all involved.
Through the WISH-WISE Foundation, WISH has developed for Spring, 2021:
• Covid-19 protocol providing quarantine space, if needed, at no cost to programs
• Grants to partnered programs for students with unexpected hardships
• Intern-only buildings with planned distancing— single rooms only for all students
• Affordable rates for safe housing
Through the Foundation, WISH is able to continue its mission of philanthropic giving in times of crisis - The Foundation previously awarded grants to Florida and Texas colleges whose students faced unexpected expenses during the hurricanes, so they could continue their education.
“The WISH Mission is to provide an opportunity for all,” said Jacqueline Lewis, Founder of WISH and of the WISH-WISE Foundation. “We know internships change lives.”
ABOUT WISH:
For over 25 years, WISH has been the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington D.C. WISH works with colleges and universities around the world to provide thousands of D.C. interns student housing for the terms needed whether it be fall, spring, summer, or all year. Faculty housing, classrooms, conference rooms, and reception house are all available for WISH residents’ needs. For more information, visit www.InternsDC.com.
ABOUT THE WISH-WISE FOUNDATION:
The WISH-WISE Foundation was established to make internships in the nation’s capital attainable to all students despite economic challenges. The Foundation provides scholarships so that schools can increase their internship program enrollment allowing those students to participate.
