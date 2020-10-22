New Haven Barracks/ Criminal Threatening/ FIPO
CASE#: 20B502766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/21/20, 2321 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Salisbury
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Brian Baldwin
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: Lexander Rosa
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/21/20 at approximately 2321 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Brian Baldwin (48) of Middlebury, VT criminally threatened the above victim. While interviewing Baldwin, he lied to Troopers in an attempt to deflect an investigation. Baldwin was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.