New Haven Barracks/ Criminal Threatening/ FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502766

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/21/20, 2321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Salisbury

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Brian Baldwin

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: Lexander Rosa

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/21/20 at approximately 2321 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Brian Baldwin (48) of Middlebury, VT criminally threatened the above victim. While interviewing Baldwin, he lied to Troopers in an attempt to deflect an investigation. Baldwin was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.