Mariana Rossano, CEO of Acclaimed Food Delivery Service Z.E.N. Foods, On 5 Healthy Alternatives to Cut Carbs

By Mariana Rossano

When we eat carbs, the body breaks them down into sugar glucose. Later, glucose goes into the bloodstream, and insulin hormones convert it into energy.

If we eat more carbs than what our bodies need, the excessive glucose is turned into fat. Therefore, reducing carbs intake can be beneficial for overweight individuals who aim to lose weight and improve their overall health.

Keep in mind that carbohydrates are the main source of energy for our bodies. Hence, cutting carbs entirely of your diet is not recommended since it could lead to serious health repercussions.

For those who are considering a low-carb diet, read this post about how to cut carbs with 5 simple steps and then read on for some healthy low carb alternatives we have gathered here for you to try:

CAULIFLOWER RICE

For 100 grams of cauliflower, there are only 5 grams of carbohydrates. This veggie is a good source of potassium, calcium, and vitamin C.

Ingredients

• 1 cauliflower head

• Olive oil

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

• 1/2 cup chopped scallions

• salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Chop the cauliflower into medium pieces. Blend it in the food processor until having a texture like rice. Be careful not to over-process the cauliflower.

2. Preheat a skillet and add the oil.

3. Add the cauliflower and scallions. Season it with salt and pepper.

4. Saute over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes.

GARLIC PARMESAN ZUCCHINI NOODLES PASTA

For 100 grams of zucchini, there are only 3.1 grams of carbs. Zucchini’s main nutrients are potassium and vitamin A.

Ingredients

• 2 medium zucchini

• Olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• Pepper flakes, salt, and pepper

• 1 large diced tomato

• Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup of chopped basil leaves

Instructions

For the zucchini noodles

We highly recommend using a spiralizer to cut the zucchini into noodles, since this tool makes the process easier and you get longer noodles. However, you can also use a julienne peeler.

1. Cut the ends of the zucchini and cut it into noodles with your preferred kitchen aid.

Making the pasta

1. Set a pan on medium heat. Add the oil, garlic, and chili flakes.

2. After 30 seconds, add the zucchini noodles. Let them cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Don’t overcook them, or they will become saggy.

3. Add the tomatoes and basil leaves.

4. Season the zoodles with salt and pepper.

5. Add as much Parmesan cheese as you want.

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA CRUST

Ingredients

• 1 cauliflower head

• 2 large eggs

• 1/3 cup goat cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 tsp Italian seasoning

• 1/2 cup pizza sauce

• Salt and pepper

• Pepperoni, optional

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

2. Bring water to a boil, add the cauliflower and let it cook until tender. Remove it from the water and let it cool.

3. In a food processor, blend the cauliflower until reaching a rice texture.

4. Drain the cauliflower as much as possible. Put the rice in a clean cloth and squeeze the water out.

5. In a large bowl, add the cauliflower, eggs (stirred), goat cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

6. Spread the “cauliflower dough” onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until golden. Remove from the oven and flip it. Bake the remaining side for

5 minutes.

7. Add pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperonis. Bake for around 3–5 minutes.

KALE CHIPS

Kale is low in carbs and rich in potassium and vitamin A.

Ingredients

• Kale

• Olive oil

• salt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. Tear down the kale leaves into smaller pieces.

3. Put the kale on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and salt.

4. Bake for 10 minutes or until the leave’s edges are slightly brown.

