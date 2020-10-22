COURAGE IGENE CONDEMNS NIGERIAN GOVT FOR MASSACRE OF UNHARMED PROTESTERS
COURAGE IGENE CONDEMNS LEKKI MASSACRERICHARDSON , TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 20, 2020 will go down in the history of Nigeria as the day Nigeria slaughtered her own citizens in cold blood. The protesters were demanding an end to police brutality and to the police unit called SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad).
The protesters were remarkably peaceful as they sat at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, Nigeria. As they sat on the floor singing the Nigerian Anthem, CCTV Cameras were removed by unknown officials so massacre won't be caught on video. Lights were turned off and the Army opened fire on the unharmed protesters. Many struggled for their lives they were brutally killed by the Army.
Gun shots can be loudly heard as many cried out for help as they made efforts to resuscitate their loved ones. The world in great shock was quick to condemn the genocide.
Courage Igene with a group of Nigerian activists protested in downtown Dallas TX against Police brutality in Nigeria. Courage Igene called on the Nigerian President Mr. Muhammadu Buhari to immediately resign. He condemned in strongest terms what is now called the Lekki Massacre.
Courage Igene; Senior Pastor, All Nations Churches also called for the United Nations to immediately Summon the Nigerian President to the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.) to answer for Crimes Against Humanity. He called on the U.S. President to condemn in its strongest terms the evil act by the Nigerian government.
Courage Igene is calling for the Youth to rise up and get into politics so they can lead the nation in the right direction.
Courage Igene
+1 214-335-2380
email us here
All Nations Church