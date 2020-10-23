Chabot College PAC introduces Purplepass as their new venue ticketing software

Chabot College uses Purplepass to reopen their performing arts venue by offering contactless ticketing, also using the platform to monitor event safety.

This year has forced us to review and restructure the way we approach running events. It is a time of change to the industry, and Purplepass has been responding to those changes.” — Caroline Morrison-Pegg, Audience Services Technician

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Hayward, California, Chabot College is an accredited community college that prepares their students for success in the real world upon degree completion. The Chabot College Performing Arts Center, founded in 1967, hosts full functions, theater and other showcases in its 1,432-seat auditorium.

Operating primarily as a rental facility, the venue is available for corporate meetings, conferences, public performances and fundraiser events. Prior to partnering with Purplepass, they allowed clients to run and manage their own ticketing. However, due to the pandemic and changes in circumstances, the venue needed a better solution to monitoring who was entering and exiting their facility.

With Purplepass, they have full control of the guest list(s) and the ability to track the capacity of any event. Having an event management software allows the venue to continue hosting future events, while making sure all safety regulations in response to COVID are being followed. The venue also hosts internal events run by the college's Arts, Media & Communication department.

The Chabot Performing Arts Center’s goal is to make live streaming an option for their clients using the venue, while having in-person events is currently not an option due to the pandemic. The venue plans to run hybrid events with both live streaming options and a socially distanced audience when the county restrictions allow it. Purplepass’ live streaming ticket options and widget makes it easy to sell and manage virtual events on their platform. The live stream widget gives promoters the ability to directly embed their virtual event on any event page or website. Now, all future event promoters can plan an event using these live streaming features.

Chabot College Performing Arts Center is open to bookings from clients who wish to livestream their events. Anyone interested can send an inquiry to pacinfo@chabotcollege.edu for more info.

There are three facilities that can be rented:

• Auditorium (PAC)

• Stage One (S1)

• Recital Hall