Missouri Community Service Commission names Scott McFarland as executive director

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today that Scott McFarland will serve as its new executive director.

Scott spent 14 years at the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, dedicating the last six years as Executive Director. There he oversaw Illinois’ AmeriCorps and volunteer programs, which provided over $101 million in investment to Illinois communities each year. Scott was named the 2018 Outstanding Executive Director by America's Service Commissions and one of Springfield, Illinois' Forty Under 40 by the Springfield Business Journal.

“I’m excited to continue my service adventure by serving Missouri communities as Executive Director of the Missouri Community Service Commission,” Scott said. “I have had the honor of working with over ten thousand AmeriCorps Members during my career with national service, and I am excited to help grow AmeriCorps and other national service programming across the State. I hope to use my experience to build on the state's strong service foundation and help every Missourian find a place to volunteer in their community.”

MCSC is part of the Department of Economic Development’s Business and Community Solutions Division and connects Missourians of all ages and backgrounds through service in an effort to address critical community needs. MCSC administers AmeriCorps state funding by awarding grants and providing technical support to programs across the State. Going forward, MCSC will strive to leverage Scott’s experience in volunteerism and National Service to set itself apart as one of the best community service commissions in the nation.

“DED is excited to have Scott on board to lead our MCSC team,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Scott’s passion for serving others and experience in the public sector will bring a powerful boost to our department’s efforts at a time when community service is more important than ever before.”

Scott is originally from the Quad Cities area of Illinois and earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a Teacher's Certification from Western Illinois University in 2006. He also earned a Master’s of Public Administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield in 2008, and is currently a Doctor of Public Administration candidate at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Scott is a member of the Board of Directors for America's Service Commissions, where he currently serves as Vice Chair and Public Policy Chair for the Association and the Chair of States for Service.

To learn more about MCSC, visit movolunteers.org.