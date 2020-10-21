St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Traffic Hazard Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 1120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 mile marker 107.8, Newbury
VIOLATION: Traffic Hazard
ACCUSED: Willie the Steer
AGE: 1
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21st at approximately 1120 hours Troopers with
the VT State Police responded to a report of a large Steer on I-91 South in
Newbury, near mile marker 107. The Steer was located in the median near mile
marker 107.8. Troopers spoke with the owners of the Steer who responded to the
area. The Steer who was identified as Willie had escaped from his fenced in
enclosure. Willie made his way onto both the north and southbound lanes of the
interstate while Troopers slowed and directed oncoming traffic. Willie was
eventually guided back through an opening in the interstate fence and returned
home uninjured.
COURT ACTION: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.