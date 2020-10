St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Traffic Hazard Update

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 1120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 mile marker 107.8, Newbury

VIOLATION: Traffic Hazard

ACCUSED: Willie the Steer

AGE: 1

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21st at approximately 1120 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police responded to a report of a large Steer on I-91 South in

Newbury, near mile marker 107. The Steer was located in the median near mile

marker 107.8. Troopers spoke with the owners of the Steer who responded to the

area. The Steer who was identified as Willie had escaped from his fenced in

enclosure. Willie made his way onto both the north and southbound lanes of the

interstate while Troopers slowed and directed oncoming traffic. Willie was

eventually guided back through an opening in the interstate fence and returned

home uninjured.

COURT ACTION: N

