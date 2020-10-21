Royalton Barracks / Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B203442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 / 1609 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 12

TOWN: Barnard

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gulf Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lorenzo Dobrich

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a call about a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 12 near Gulf Road in Barnard. It was advised that one of the vehicles had left the scene. Troopers responded to the area and spoke with Operator #2 who was identified as Lorenzo Dobrich. Dobrich advised that he was traveling south on Vermont Route 12 and as he was navigating a sharp right curve he encounter another vehicle in his lane of travel. Dobrich swerved to avoid a head on collision and in doing so went off the east side of the roadway and collided with a tree. Vehicle #1 continued traveling north on Vermont Route 12. Vehicle #1 is described as a red GMC or Chevrolet truck with a dump body that has mesh siding. Vehicle #1 also does not have a front plate. Anyone who was in the area of Vermont Route 12 in Barnard between 1530 to 1600 hours on October 21st, 2020 and observed a vehicle matching this description is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

