Rutland / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B404127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 @1444 hours
STREET: VT RT 30
TOWN: Hubbardton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Columbia Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Kearney
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
Vehicle description is unknown as it is completely submerged underwater.
INJURIES: Pre-crash medical condition. No injuries from crash
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/21/20, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to VT RT 30 in the area of Columbia Drive in Hubbardton, VT for a white van that had gone into Lake Beebee.
While en route, dispatch advised a male was found lying on the side of the road near the crash scene and he was unresponsive. The preliminary investigation found the male operator is Kevin Kearney of West Rutland. The vehicle had driven off the road and then into Lake Beebee. Kevin was able to get out of the vehicle before it went into the water and submerged. Kevin appeared to have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. He was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Hospital by ambulance.
VSP was assisted by Hubbardton Fire personnel.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Blake Cushing of the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.