Rutland / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B404127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 @1444 hours

STREET: VT RT 30

TOWN: Hubbardton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Columbia Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Kearney

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

Vehicle description is unknown as it is completely submerged underwater.

INJURIES: Pre-crash medical condition. No injuries from crash

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/21/20, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to VT RT 30 in the area of Columbia Drive in Hubbardton, VT for a white van that had gone into Lake Beebee.

While en route, dispatch advised a male was found lying on the side of the road near the crash scene and he was unresponsive. The preliminary investigation found the male operator is Kevin Kearney of West Rutland. The vehicle had driven off the road and then into Lake Beebee. Kevin was able to get out of the vehicle before it went into the water and submerged. Kevin appeared to have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. He was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Hospital by ambulance.

VSP was assisted by Hubbardton Fire personnel.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Blake Cushing of the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.