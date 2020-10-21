The 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner Helps Live a More Meaningful Year

Lucretia and Carmen Reviewing the 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner Studio 331

How would I impact the people around me, if I lived everyday life intentionally?” — Lucretia Hochstetler

BREMEN, INDIANA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio 331 announced the 2021 “Thrive” Ultimate Weekly Planner. Starting today, Studio 331 has made the 2021 weekly planner available on their store.

“Many people feel overwhelmed with everything they need to do each day,” said Lucretia Hochstetler, founder of Studio 331. “Often important people and projects get neglected.”

Last week Studio 331 received final shipment of their 2021 planners and removed 2020 products from their website.

Hochstetler said, “When you live a life of intention you change the world by both action and being an example for others to model.”

The new 2021 “Thrive” planner helps users live a more meaningful year. Hochstetler adds, “We should all be asking, ‘How would I impact the people around me, if I lived everyday life intentionally?’ ”

To learn more about the 2021 “Thrive” planner go to Studio331.co/Ultimate-Weekly-Planner/.

About Studio 331

Many people are overwhelmed by their schedule. The Ultimate Weekly Planner brings clarity to life resulting in more time for the people and things you love.

Please visit Studio331.co to learn more.