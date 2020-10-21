Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,193 in the last 365 days.

The 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner Helps Live a More Meaningful Year

Lucretia and Carmen Reviewing the 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner

Lucretia and Carmen Reviewing the 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner

Studio 331

Studio 331

Studio 331 announced the 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner.

How would I impact the people around me, if I lived everyday life intentionally?”
— Lucretia Hochstetler

BREMEN, INDIANA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio 331 announced the 2021 “Thrive” Ultimate Weekly Planner. Starting today, Studio 331 has made the 2021 weekly planner available on their store.

“Many people feel overwhelmed with everything they need to do each day,” said Lucretia Hochstetler, founder of Studio 331. “Often important people and projects get neglected.”

Last week Studio 331 received final shipment of their 2021 planners and removed 2020 products from their website.

Hochstetler said, “When you live a life of intention you change the world by both action and being an example for others to model.”

The new 2021 “Thrive” planner helps users live a more meaningful year. Hochstetler adds, “We should all be asking, ‘How would I impact the people around me, if I lived everyday life intentionally?’ ”

To learn more about the 2021 “Thrive” planner go to Studio331.co/Ultimate-Weekly-Planner/.

About Studio 331
Many people are overwhelmed by their schedule. The Ultimate Weekly Planner brings clarity to life resulting in more time for the people and things you love.

Please visit Studio331.co to learn more.

Reuben Hochstetler
Studio 331
+1 574-598-0216
rhochstetler@studio331.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The 2021 "Thrive" Ultimate Weekly Planner Helps Live a More Meaningful Year

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.