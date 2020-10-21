Maryland State Police Charge Woman On Weapons Violations In Talbot County

October 21, 2020

(EASTON, MD) – The Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT) today charged a female on a criminal summons for purchasing firearms for a convicted felon/prohibited person.

Theresa Louise Lynch, 55, of Denton, Maryland, was located and charged through the Caroline County District Court on a criminal summons for the following charges: straw purchase to a minor/prohibited person, con-straw purchase to a minor/prohibited person, obstructing and hindering an investigation and giving a false statement to an officer.

In collaboration with troopers from MSAT and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit troopers learned that Lynch had conducted several straw purchases of firearms for a felon/prohibited person and allowed him access to each of the purchased firearms. During the course of the investigation, Lynch also provided troopers and agents with false/misleading information, which led to the above charges.

This case highlights the Maryland State Police’s mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn Maryland state troopers tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and who are perpetuating firearm-related violence, as well as infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations. Funds for the investigation were provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Act.

