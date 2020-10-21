Friday’s Pandemic Town Hall to Share Shocking COVID-19 Data Everyone Needs to Hear
The eye-opening session is titled The Shocking Real Science vs Fake Science - What the COVID Data Actually Shows!
“Learn who is most susceptible, what measures work (and which ones don’t) and, most importantly, how to protect yourself and those you love.” ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health researcher KC Craichy will host the third in a series of online pandemic town hall meetings Friday Oct. 23 8:30-9:45 p.m. Eastern (5:30-6:45 p.m. Pacific). This one will feature COVID data scientist Ivor Cummins and a panel of experts and is titled The Shocking Real Science vs Fake Science - What the COVID Data Actually Shows!
Cummins and others will present real science from expert researchers, scientists and doctors to shine the light of truth on the darkness of misinformation and disinformation, including pseudo-science, fake science and junk science. The informative session will give physicians, school teachers, business leaders, worship leaders and government officials confidence that America can be safely re-opened without fear.
Cummins is known as Europe’s Data Master and is renowned for his dynamic presentation of research and highly effective use of charts and graphs. He completed a Biochemical Engineering degree in 1990. He has since spent over 25 years in corporate technical leadership and management positions. His career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activities.
Since 2012 Cummins has been intensively researching the root causes of modern chronic disease. A particular focus has been on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. He shares his research insights at public speaking engagements around the world, revealing the key nutritional and lifestyle interventions for excellent health and personal productivity.
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, recognized expert on natural health, sports performance nutrition and a sought after speaker on chronic diseases. He is also the founder of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. His Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV.
The town hall is open to all. Go to Pandemictownhall.com to sign up for this free online event.
This town hall is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a qualified healthcare provider.
