Relaunch of Iconic Sniper Bladeworks Drawing Global Backing on Kickstarter

Premium tactical knife company Sniper Bladeworks has raised over $90,000 on Kickstarter in less than one month and is receiving national media attention

The fact that we have raised $90,000 in one month is proof positive that grassroots support is driving engagement and backers.” — Lance Abernathy

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniper Bladeworks has overcome many challenges in its 11-year history, as documented in the acclaimed “maker” video about founder and award-winning designer Lance Abernathy: bit.ly/SBWKickstarter. Its Kickstarter—featuring five limited edition, numbered, and signed blades—has presented some of its own hurdles to the small but dedicated “Team Sniper.”

As CEO Adam Pener explained: “Google and Facebook don’t allow ads for knives, which has put us at a significant disadvantage. The fact that we have raised $90,000 in one month is proof positive that grassroots support is driving engagement and backers. People are working hard to spread the word, for which we are incredibly thankful.”

Key to the campaign has been the vocal support of Sniper’s hometown, Kansas City, and Lance’s fellow knifemakers. This hasn’t been lost on Lance: “Our community and fans have really picked up our small business and we’re asking them to lean into this campaign even harder. Our goal is to have 50,000 visitors to our Kickstarter. We appreciate everyone who is helping to spread the word.”

National media outlets are taking notice, which is further driving traffic to a Kickstarter campaign that is picking up steam. In addition to knife-specific podcasts such as ‘Knife Nuts’ and ‘Knife Junkies’, Lance will appear on ‘The Thought Leader Evolution’, the critically acclaimed podcast by Nicky Billou. Both he and Pener will also appear on leading Kickstarter podcasts.

Despite the tremendous success thus far, Sniper sees a lot of work ahead to reach its goal—opening up full time in Kansas City and hiring local veterans, police, and other hometown heroes. To reach that goal, Sniper has made available only 555 units for each of the five limited-edition models available exclusively through Kickstarter. Once the campaign is over, these individually numbered knives will no longer be available, so the company is encouraging customers to act now.

Said Pener: “Lance resonates with people. Most Americans know how hard it is to sacrifice to build a small business, to ask for help, to experience losses and wins. Words truly can’t describe how amazing it is when your hometown, and even your competitors, roll up their sleeves to help you achieve your dream of a full-time business.”

Both Lance and Adam, who is a nationally recognized thought leader and start-up specialist, are ready and able to tell this fascinating story that has listeners and campaign backers riveted.

