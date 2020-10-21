Acclaimed Author Of The Make Each Click Count Book Series, Andy Splichal, Introduces The Academy of Internet Marketing

Andy Splichal, Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author

"If done right and armed with the right tools, this is truly the golden age of running an online business."- Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, online shopping accounted for a reported 15% of all online shopping. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have estimated that 50% of all holiday shopping could be done exclusively online.

This is great news for some eCommerce businesses that struggled earlier in 2020 as sales and profits shrunk in the early months after the US COVID shutdown.

However, with the potential for massive sales and profits, many small to mid-sized eCommerce businesses wonder if they will be able to get all the sales they possibly can during this coming holiday shopping season.

The acclaimed author of the Make Each Click Count Book Series and the founder of True Online Presence, Andy Splichal, is here and ready to help eCommerce businesses substantially grow their sales and profits through The Academy of Internet Marketing.

This premier marketing training academy provides eCommerce businesses with the tools of what is working with online marketing, today.

Generating a healthy profit online is difficult. Many try and fail. In fact, over 90% of new small businesses fail in just the first few months. You will hear statements like "the market is over-saturated" or "advertising online is too expensive or it is impossible to compete with Amazon". That is why the Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning author is eager to share valuable insight into the world of online marketing, and help eCommerce businesses grow their sales & profits. Andy states, “you would be surprised how many online marketing campaigns especially with Google Shopping and other Google Ads are setup incorrectly. The Academy of Internet Marketing was founded to help online eCommerce merchants gain an advantage over their competitors.”

Andy believes that if done right and armed with the right tools, this is truly the golden age of running an online business. He goes on to say, “Today, you have the ability to compete on an even playing field with brick and mortar stores that have been around for a hundred years as well as compete or even work with Internet conglomerates such as Amazon.”

The Academy of Internet Marketing Delivers:

- Access To Exclusive Video Training & Online Courses

- Step By Step Instructions

- Exclusive Expert Access

For eCommerce businesses with the dedication and who are ready to take their online sales to the next level, then The Academy of Internet Marketing is the right place offering the tools in the form of knowledge of what works today selling products online.

To Learn More Visit: https://www.theacademyofinternetmarketing.com/

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andy Splichal, who was recently named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ 2020's Fascinating 100 List, is the founder of True Online Presence, author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast, founder of The Academy of Internet Marketing and certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com.

New episodes of The Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast

