OCO Global Expands U.S. Staff to Grow International Investment and Trade in North America

NEW YORK, N.Y., USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solidifying its United States presence to assist North American economic development organizations and private companies, United Kingdom-based OCO Global (OCO) has expanded its stateside team to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and international trade for clients in the U.S. and Canada.

“OCO Global’s mission in North America is to help clients strengthen international trade and attract FDI for U.S. states and Canadian provinces,” Mark O’Connell, founder and Chief Executive Officer of OCO Global commented.“Now more than ever, North American companies need the highest quality FDI and international trade assistance in order to succeed in global markets. The U.S. is an innovation leader across numerous sectors, and business opportunities for foreign companies exist for virtually every aspect of American industry. Our international trade development services in the U.S. have enjoyed solid growth in recent years and we look forward to continuing to help clients increase their export sales.”

OCO Global U.S. Director Paul Grossman, Jr. leads the new team and is responsible for managing its client portfolios in international trade and FDI. Paul came to the company with 30-plus years of experience in these areas of expertise at both the state and local levels in Virginia, South Carolina and Arizona, where his work took place in both the public and private sectors as well as in more than 30 countries. Prior to joining OCO Global, Paul served as Vice President of International Trade for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“It has been exciting to join OCO Global for the delivery of our services to clients in North America,” Paul said. “Much can be accomplished for American states and Canadian provinces by delivering top-notch FDI and international trade programs. In just the last 12 months, OCO has secured new contracts with the states of New York, Delaware, South Carolina and Virginia.”

Joining Paul on the U.S. team includes: East Coast Director Alan Stevenson and West Coast Director Ian Hunter, Senior Project Managers Paula Fitzgerald and Michelle Weiss, as well as Project Managers David Bryce and Sosy Bouroujian. Alan is an experienced professional with an in-depth knowledge of the economic development market and community, and directs the team’s East Coast operations from OCO’s office in New York City. Ian is an experienced FDI practitioner and joins the team after serving as Vice President of Business Development for Invest Northern Ireland; he will be opening OCO’s office in Silicon Valley.

OCO Global is a leading specialist provider of trade and investment services including market entry support, business intelligence for trade and investment, trade mission support, business development, consulting, trends analysis and software solutions. Headquartered in Northern Ireland, OCO has offices in leading markets globally, including: the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China and the United Arab Emirates. OCO’s U.S. clients include leading national, state and regional economic development organizations as well as private companies seeking to enter new markets.