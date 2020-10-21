Genius 100 Foundation celebrates 2020 Nobel Prize® Season, adding 3 Female Nobel Laureates in the past 3 years

G100 Female Nobel Laureates

The Genius 100 Foundation added 2 more Nobel Laureates in 2020, the organization’s Genius 100 Visionaries now include a total of 16 Nobel Laureates.

As we navigate through 2020 and look to the future, we are more reliant than ever on the leadership, creativity, innovation, imagination and generosity of this remarkable global community” — Ambassador Ido Aharoni, Co-Founder and Global Ambassador of G100

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Genius 100 community was established in 2017, they knew they were on to something special. But what has happened since, is extraordinary. Since 2018, they have had the honor of having 3 of their female Genius 100 Visionaries, Nadia Murad, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Dr. Jennifer Doudna, become Nobel Laureates.

As this years’ Nobel Prize season came to a close this past Monday, the Genius 100 Foundation added 2 more Nobel Laureates to its already astoundingly impressive community. With this years’ winners, the non-profit organization’s group of Genius 100 Visionaries now includes a total of 16 Nobel Laureates.

As of October 2020, with the addition of the jointly awarded the Nobel Prize® in Chemistry to two of their Genius 100 Visionaries, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Dr. Jennifer A. Doudna, they have the distinguished honor of having 16 Nobel Laureates, including 7 women (Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn, Dr. Linda Brown Buck, Dr. Carol Greider, Nadia Murad and Jody Williams, along with Drs. Charpentier and Doudna) and 9 men, within the community.

Based in Toronto and New York, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. This group of global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to 16 Nobel Laureates, includes Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Guinness World Record Holder, Global Teacher Prize, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, a GRAMMY winner, an Oscar Winner, global brand CEO’s, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members of their incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritous, they are The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sir Ken Robinson, Paul Allen – and Nobel Prize Laureates Shimon Peres and Harold Kroto.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to: re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

“We continue to be awe-struck by the impact this group of 100 extraordinary people has on the world, as they have come together due to their brilliance and fortitude, to make it a better place for so many people,” states Ambassador Ido Aharoni, Co-Founder and Global Ambassador of G100. “As we navigate through 2020 and look to the future, we are even more reliant than ever on the leadership, creativity, innovation, imagination and generosity of this remarkable global community.”

Together with the entire Genius 100 Community around the globe, the organization applauds their pioneering Nobel Laureates on their positive influence, their visions for the future, and are excited to have the opportunity to engage with them to inspire the next generation of geniuses.

Nobel Prize® is a registered trademark of the Nobel Foundation.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book ”Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.” Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings. The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.



The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.



Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US (filed Oct. 2020 & pending)

Genius 100 Foundation, Canada

Helen Hatzis

Chief Community Officer

helenis@genius100visions.com

Genius 100 Foundation, US

Hilarie Viener

Chief Executive Officer

hilarieis@genuis100visons.com