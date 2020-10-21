Habitat Improvement Efforts Continue at Fort Boise WMA

Efforts to enhance nearly 400 acres of wetland habitat at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area (WMA) are in full swing and area closures are in effect. WMA visitors should be aware of current closures.

Crews are working near the east entrance road adjacent to both Whitefront and Redhead Ponds. The two public parking areas closest to this construction area – along Old Fort Boise Road – remain closed through October 28th.

Construction efforts will shift to a new area – with new closures – in early November, as habitat enhancement efforts continue at Fort Boise WMA.

For more information regarding the Fort Boise WMA Habitat Improvement Project, please contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at 208-722-5888.

- IDFG -