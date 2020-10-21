Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,005 in the last 365 days.

All Closures Lifted at Andrus WMA

With the Woodhead Fire now in the final mop-up stages, all of Andrus Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has reopened to public access. Nearly 5,000 acres of the WMA north of Highway 71 burned as the Woodhead Fire swept across the WMA in early September, ultimately reaching 96,000 acres in size.

Visitors accessing the WMA are cautioned that hazards may still remain in the burned areas, and road conditions may deteriorate rapidly with rain or snow events.

Rehabilitation efforts will begin in the next few weeks, but will likely continue over the next few years. Visit the Fish and Game fire page at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire for more information.

Andrus WMA visitors with access questions are encouraged to call the WMA office at 208-257-3363 or stop by the WMA office when in the area.

- IDFG -

You just read:

All Closures Lifted at Andrus WMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.