All Closures Lifted at Andrus WMA

With the Woodhead Fire now in the final mop-up stages, all of Andrus Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has reopened to public access. Nearly 5,000 acres of the WMA north of Highway 71 burned as the Woodhead Fire swept across the WMA in early September, ultimately reaching 96,000 acres in size.

Visitors accessing the WMA are cautioned that hazards may still remain in the burned areas, and road conditions may deteriorate rapidly with rain or snow events.

Rehabilitation efforts will begin in the next few weeks, but will likely continue over the next few years. Visit the Fish and Game fire page at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire for more information.

Andrus WMA visitors with access questions are encouraged to call the WMA office at 208-257-3363 or stop by the WMA office when in the area.

- IDFG -